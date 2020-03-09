New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Office Solutions Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873425/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global smart office solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of iot in business solutions.In addition, increase in demand for smart office solutions and sensor networks for energy efficiency is anticipated to boost the growth of the global smart office solutions market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global smart office solutions market is segmented as below:

Product:

• Smart Security Systems



• Smart EMS



• HVAC Control Systems



• Smart Lighting Solutions



• Audio-video Conferencing Systems



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America



• APAC



• Europe



• South America



• MEA



Key Trends for global smart office solutions market growth

This study identifies increase in demand for smart office solutions and sensor networks for energy efficiency as the prime reasons driving the global smart office solutions market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global smart office solutions market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global smart office solutions market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Avnet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Crestron Electronics Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Signify NV and United Technologies Corp. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

