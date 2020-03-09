Tampa, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transplant professionals from across the country were invited to join Global Education Group (Global) and the American Society of Transplantation (AST) for the Cutting Edge of Transplantation (CEoT) 2020 annual conference in Phoenix, AZ March 5-7.

The summit’s focus balanced equity and utility in the face of a national organ shortage. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 113,000 Americans are on the waiting list to receive an organ transplant. Additionally, 20 people die each day awaiting a transplanted organ, while another person is added to the waiting list every 10 minutes.

“This meeting brings together clinical and translational experts from the field of transplantation medicine in an interactive forum,” said Liddy Knight, Global Education Group’s program manager for the CEoT annual conference. “There are clear challenges in transplantation medicine: More transplants than ever are being performed year after year while the organ shortage continues. With so many recent advances in clinical transplantation, it is an exciting time to convene these leaders in the field to discuss the regulatory policies that impact transplants and provide tools to integrate recent advances into clinical practice.”

The CEoT 2020 Planning Committee members developed the overarching theme and program based on questions and comments from transplantation medicine clinicians, input and evaluations from previous CEoT meetings, and topics identified in recent educational needs assessments. The collaborative teams from the AST and Global have developed measurable learning objectives that specifically address the demonstrated need for this education.

Attendees at CEoT 2020 were able to discuss the competing factors that drive national organ allocation policies, identify equity and utility in transplant with an organ-specific focus, review ways to handle the inherent conflict of allocating the limited supply of organs, and describe the future of transplantation and how to find solutions to the current constraints the transplantation community faces.

Due to the unique conditions involved with thoracic transplantation, CEoT 2020 offered separate tracts for heart and lung transplant specialists. These targeted tracts provided thoracic transplant specialists an opportunity to frame the core themes of the CEoT 2020 meeting in terms of their specific challenges.

AST will award credit based on time spent at the conference, with attendees earning a maximum credit of 13.5 hours.

