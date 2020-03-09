TORONTO, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIA ADVISORY
Media opportunity:
WWF-Canada and Carolinian Canada are co-hosting an all-day forum in Toronto — Nature Works! Restoring our Future by 2030 — on March 11 that will focus on solutions to reverse the loss of biodiversity and build climate resilience in southern Ontario’s Carolinian Zone. Participants will engage around emerging strategies to accelerate and scale up action for healthy landscapes.
Forum attendees will hear from experts about emerging strategies to accelerate and scale up action for healthy, resilient landscapes. Interactive networking sessions will feature:
Media are invited to attend the forum and RSVP to tknezevic@wwfcanada.org
Date: Monday, March 11
Time: 9 a.m.–6:30 p.m.
Location: 789 Yonge Street, Toronto Reference Library, Bram & Bluma Appel Salon
For a complete list of panelists or to purchase tickets, visit: https://caroliniancanada.ca/forum/2020
Spokespeople will be available at the event:
Megan Leslie, CEO and President, WWF-Canada
Sarah Winterton, Director, Nature Connected Communities, WWF-Canada
Michelle Kanter, Executive Director, Carolinian Canada
NOTE: Photos will also available on 12 March, 2020.
Why scale up native plants in the Carolinian zone?
Additional information about In the Zone:
In the Zone is native gardening program by WWF-Canada and Carolinian Canada that helps gardeners and businesses restore vital natural habitat for wildlife in the ecologically unique Carolinian zone. Helping wildlife thrive one garden at a time. IntheZoneGardens.ca
About Carolinian Canada
Carolinian Canada's network protects an incredible array of rare wildlife and natural treasures from Toronto to Windsor. The charity connects diverse Canadians to healthy landscapes and wild places of Canada's deep south. Explore Carolinian Canada. You can't live without it.
caroliniancanada.ca
About World Wildlife Fund Canada
WWF-Canada creates solutions to the environmental challenges that matter most for Canadians. We work in places that are unique and ecologically important, so that nature, wildlife and people thrive together. Because we are all wildlife. wwf.ca.
Tina Knezevic WWF-Canada tknezevic@wwfcanada.org
WWF-Canada
Toroto, Ontario, CANADA
Tina Knezevic WWF-Canada tknezevic@wwfcanada.org
