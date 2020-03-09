New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diamond Mining Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873421/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global diamond mining market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing applications for industrial-grade diamonds.In addition, increasing digitalization is anticipated to boost the growth of the global diamond mining market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global diamond mining market is segmented as below:

Grade Type:

• Gem Grade



• Industrial Grade



Geographic Segmentation:

• Africa



• Europe



• North America



• ROW



Key Trends for global diamond mining market growth

This study identifies increasing digitalization as the prime reasons driving the global diamond mining market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global diamond mining market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global diamond mining market, including some of the vendors such as Anglo American Plc, Dominion Diamond Mines ULC, Gem Diamonds Ltd., Lucara Diamond Corp., MIBA Sarl, Murowa Diamonds, Petra Diamonds Ltd., PJSC ALROSA, Rio Tinto Plc and Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company Pvt. Ltd. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873421/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001