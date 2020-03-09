PITTSBURGH, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in optical components, modules, and subsystems, today announced the introduction of the industry’s first pluggable optical line subsystem (POLS) platform to enable the emerging 400ZR coherent transceiver ecosystem for next-generation datacenter interconnects (DCIs).



The rapid growth of cloud computing is driving the upgrade cycle from 100G to 400G transmission in DCIs, and spurring the demand for innovative optical line systems that are more compact, power-efficient, and easier to install, configure, and operate. II-VI’s initial product from the POLS platform is the OSFP-LS, designed in the very compact OSFP form factor, that plugs directly into a datacenter interconnect (DCI) switch port and enables full-duplex multi-channel 400ZR transport, including multiplexing, demultiplexing, and variable-gain amplification. The OSFP-LS supports up to 8 DWDM wavelengths, or 3.2 Tbps per fiber pair.

“The POLS platform is a revolution in datacenter interconnects,” said Martin Hull, VP of Platform Products at Arista Networks. “Just as a 400ZR transceiver collapses the 400G transponder linecard functionality into a pluggable module, so does the OSFP-LS in relation to an optical line system linecard. The plug-and-play functionality of the OSFP-LS will enable our switch customers to deploy them quite easily and cost-efficiently as they migrate to 400ZR.”

“The POLS platform leverages significant breakthroughs in the areas of miniaturizing optical components for amplification and wavelength management, while simultaneously improving performance and reducing power consumption,” said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer, II-VI Incorporated. “The POLS platform is enabled by II-VI’s vertically integrated portfolio of best-in-class components in the industry, including our uncooled, highly compact, 3-pin micropump, the smallest of its kind on the market.”

II-VI will exhibit its POLS platform at OFC 2020, March 10-12, Booth #3214, at the San Diego Convention Center.

II-VI will showcase at OFC 2020 new products that make possible the 5G optical access and transport infrastructure, hyperscale datacenters, and LiDAR. These innovations enable communications networks to instantly ferry information across large distances and allow hyperscale datacenters to rapidly compile and analyze massive amounts of data. These capabilities will help bring to market new high-bandwidth and low-latency applications such as autonomous driving, telemedicine, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence, transforming a broad range of industries as well as our daily lives.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .