LOS GATOS, Calif., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM ), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, today announced it will present at the 32nd Annual Roth Conference on March 17, 2020 at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel, in Dana Point, CA.



The presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time and will be webcast live and available on Atomera’s investor relations website at ir.atomera.com. The webcast will be archived and available for 90 days.

Atomera management will host one-on-one meetings with interested investors throughout the day. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Atomera, please contact your Roth representative, or via email at oneononerequests@roth.com. Alternatively, please contact Atomera’s investor relations at investor@atomera.com.

About Atomera

Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com

Investor Contact:

Bishop IR

Mike Bishop

(415) 894-9633

investor@atomera.com