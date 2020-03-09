SUNRISE, Fla., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) (“FedNat” or the “Company”), a regional insurance holding company, will present and hold one-on-one meetings at the CFA Society of New York 24th Annual Insurance Industry Conference.



CFA Society of New York 24th Annual Insurance Industry Conference

When: Monday, March 23, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Where: New York, NY

FedNat Executives: Mike Braun, President and CEO, and Ronald Jordan, CFO

A webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the FedNat website at www.fednat.com or by following this link .

FedNat’s management team will also hold meetings with institutional investors during the conference. To request a one-on-one meeting or for more information on the CFA Society of New York 24th Annual Insurance Industry Conference, please contact your Raymond James representative.

About the Company

FedNat is a regional, insurance holding company that controls substantially all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through our subsidiaries and contractual relationships with independent agents and general agents. The Company, through our wholly owned subsidiaries, is authorized to underwrite, and/or place homeowners multi-peril, federal flood and other lines of insurance in Florida and other states. We market, distribute and service our own and third-party insurers’ products and other services through a network of independent and general agents.

Contacts

Michael H. Braun, CEO (954) 308-1322

Ronald Jordan, CFO (954) 308-1363

Bernard Kilkelly, Investor Relations (954) 308-1409,