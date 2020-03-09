Columbus, Ohio, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannuka, LLC (“Cannuka” or the “Company”), a leading cannabidiol (“CBD”) beauty and skincare brand, today announced the official launch of its new 4 oz. / 120 ml. CBD Purifying Gel Balm Cleanser (the “Gel Balm Cleanser”) online at Cannuka.com for $34.00 USD.

Cannuka's light and fluffy Gel Balm Cleanser gently removes impurities, while infusing rich moisture into your face for a younger-looking glow. Made with Cannuka’s signature combination of CBD and Manuka honey, this bouncy gel balm transforms into a silky lather that soothes the skin, leaving it blissfully soft and supple. Also infused with natural ingredients like Grapefruit and Sea Buckthorn, it renews and instantly cleanses all makeup, leaving behind a fresh face that’s balanced and radiant. Like all Cannuka products, the new CBD Purifying Gel Balm Cleanser is PETA-certified and cruelty-free.

“Our customers and retail partners have been demanding a Cannuka face wash since day one,” commented Stephen Letourneau, Chief Brand Officer of Cannuka. “Joining Cannuka’s popular Face Cream, Eye Balm, and Lip Balm, our Gel Balm Cleanser finally fills the void in your CBD-infused facial care routine.”

This official launch of the Gel Balm Cleanser followed Cannuka’s February 25th, 2020 launch through Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) stores and online at Ulta.com. Cannuka’s CBD Purifying Gel Balm Cleanser is also now available through Free People’s online store.

Cannuka’s other best-selling CBD skincare products can already be purchased online at Cannuka.com, as well as through Ulta, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Free People, Anthropologie, and more.

Cannuka is the first legitimately new idea in the health and beauty category in decades. All Cannuka products combine hemp-derived CBD isolate, Manuka honey, and other natural ingredients to offer consumers a non-psychoactive approach to incorporating cannabidiol into their skincare regimen. Cannuka products are all cruelty-free and PETA-approved, and can be found at Cannuka.com, as well as through Ulta, Neiman Marcus, Free People, Dermstore, and more. Follow @Cannuka on Instagram and @Cannuka on Twitter to stay tuned.

