DEERFIELD, Ill., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTIX), a global surgical implant company, announced today that it has set a new record date for the special meeting of its shareholders, which was previously scheduled for March 31, 2020 (the “Special Meeting”) to, among other things, consider and vote on various proposals necessary to close the previously announced Equity Purchase Agreement, dated January 13, 2020 (the “Purchase Agreement”), with Ardi Bidco Ltd., a Delaware corporation and an entity affiliated with Montagu Private Equity, LLP (the “Buyer”), pursuant to which the Buyer will acquire the OEM business of the Company by means of a sale (the “Sale”) of certain affiliates of the Company.



Stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 8, 2020, will be entitled to vote at the Special Meeting, which is now scheduled to take place on May 13, 2020. The Sale is subject to certain customary closing conditions and approval from our stockholders. The Sale is expected to close in the first half of 2020.

RTI Surgical Holdings also announced today that it has set a record date for the annual meeting of its shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”). Stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 8, 2020, will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting, which is now scheduled to take place on May 13, 2020.

