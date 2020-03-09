BETHESDA, Md., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BETHESDA, Md., Mar 9, 2020 -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST), the nation's largest lodging real estate investment trust (the "Company"), today announced it is withdrawing its full-year 2020 guidance due to the ongoing financial impact of reduced travel demand as a result of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.



Jim Risoleo, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Given the global economic uncertainty COVID-19 has created for the travel, airline, lodging and tourism and event industries, among others, we are limited in our ability to accurately predict what the financial impact to Host will be in 2020. In the spirit of being prudent and responsible financial stewards, we believe it is currently appropriate to withdraw financial guidance for the year. Importantly, Host has been a leader in lodging since 1993 and has a strong track record of successfully navigating significant global events that have impacted lodging demand.”

Mr. Risoleo continued, “While we cannot predict how long this situation will last, we have a strong balance sheet with the capacity and flexibility to sustain prolonged disruption and create long-term value for our shareholders through prudent and disciplined capital allocation. Our hotels benefit from world-class operators, including Marriott, Hyatt and Hilton, all of which are committed to protecting the safety of guests, employees and other partners, and have announced new policies and procedures with this in mind. In addition, we are working closely with our operators to implement contingency plans that will reduce Host’s operating costs through this period of uncertainty.”

To date, the Company’s total revenues, net income and adjusted EBITDAre have been negatively impacted by approximately $97 million, $48 million and $48 million respectively, excluding the collection of approximately $16 million of cancellation fees. Of note:

Several groups who have cancelled their event have expressed a desire to rebook their event at our properties later this year;

Group business cancellations have accounted for the majority of the impact on total revenues, with California markets accounting for approximately 58% of the group business cancellations;

Group cancellation fee revenues are expected to partially mitigate the expected losses to date, and the Company plans to provide an update on its expectations for cancellation fee collections on its first quarter 2020 earnings call;

Year-to-date notifications of group business cancellations attributable to COVID-19 have not extended beyond the first half of 2020; and

Transient cancellations have also increased significantly over prior periods, which the Company believes are due to government and corporate travel restrictions implemented as a result of COVID-19.

Due to the uncertainty regarding the duration and extent of COVID-19, the Company cannot provide further assurances regarding its effect on the Company’s results and the Company does not intend to provide further updates unless deemed appropriate.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,500 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

