BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, digital and IoT platforms and products, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Synchronoss is also announced this morning that AT&T is set to deploy the Synchronoss Personal Cloud Solution for AT&T Mobility wireless customers.



Financial highlights:

Revenue for the quarter was $90.6 million. For the full year, revenue was $308.7 million.

GAAP net loss for the quarter was $14.7 million. For the full year, GAAP net loss was $136.7 million .

Synchronoss delivered $6.5 million of adjusted EBITDA for the quarter. For the full year, adjusted EBITDA was $27.6 million.

Total costs and expenses were down 13 percent year over year in the fourth quarter and 15 percent for the year.

Synchronoss ended the year with $39.0 million of cash on the balance sheet.

Three Months Ended December 31, $000s 2019 2018 % Change Revenues $ 90,588 $ 82,102 10.3 % Net Loss Attributable to Synchronoss (14,671 ) (101,909 ) 85.6 % Non-GAAP Net Loss From Cont. Ops. Attributable to Synchronoss (2,502 ) (80,837 ) 96.9 % Adjusted EBITDA 6,486 15,436 (58.0 )%





Twelve Months Ended December 31, $000s 2019 2018 % Change Revenues $ 308,749 $ 325,839 (5.2 )% Net Loss Attributable to Synchronoss (136,720 ) (243,748 ) (43.9 )% Non-GAAP Net Loss From Cont. Ops. Attributable to Synchronoss

(53,777 ) (176,914 ) (69.6 )% Adjusted EBITDA 27,584 14,023 96.7 %

Glenn Lurie, president and chief executive officer, stated “Synchronoss finished 2019 on a strong note, with our highest revenue quarter in two years. And 2020 is off to a good start, as we have already launched two new cloud customers - TracFone and Assurant - and we are launching AT&T this week. In addition, our advanced messaging work with the CCMI joint venture of AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon is well underway, and we are already seeing upside to the original contract in the form of additional technology integration and professional services work.”

Mr. Lurie added, “With the new business wins we closed in 2019, we have the business in hand along with the quality of our sales funnel to energize profitable growth for the next several years. We have worked hard to right size our expense base and see additional opportunities to reduce costs and grow operating margins in the new year."

David Clark, chief financial officer, added, “Synchronoss ended the year with $39 million of cash, up from $20 million at the end of the third quarter. In 2019, we reduced total costs and expenses 13 percent, which drove a significant improvement in financial results. For the full year, Adjusted EBITDA was $27.6 million, up from $14.0 million in 2018. We believe we can deliver approximately $15 million of additional cost savings in 2020.”

New Business Update

New customer agreements and partnerships that the company has completed since the last earnings announcement include:

AT&T Mobility is launching the Synchronoss Personal Cloud solution for its wireless customers. The Synchronoss Personal Cloud solution will fully integrate into a suite of AT&T services, leveraging the cloud to vastly improve the subscriber’s overall experience. It will also give AT&T the ability to provide and monetize new value-added services to its wireless customers.

Synchronoss’ Personal Cloud Solution has been fully integrated with Pocket Geek by Assurant to provide an enhanced device and content protection solution to a leading North American carrier.

In November, the company was selected by the Cross-Carrier Messaging Initiative (CCMI), a joint venture of AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon, to deliver an advanced mobile messaging experience across all four mobile networks.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (In thousands)

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,990 $ 103,771 Restricted cash 11 6,089 Marketable securities, current 11 28,230 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for bad debt of $1,864 and $4,599 at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 65,863 102,798 Prepaid expenses 24,224 45,058 Other current assets 4,792 8,508 Total current assets 133,891 294,454 Marketable securities, non-current — 6,658 Property and equipment, net 26,525 67,937 Operating lease right-of-use assets 53,965 — Goodwill 222,969 224,899 Intangible assets, net 77,613 98,706 Other assets 8,054 8,982 Equity method investment — 1,619 Total assets $ 523,017 $ 703,255 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 21,551 13,576 Accrued expenses 56,810 59,545 Deferred revenues, current 65,858 57,101 Short-term convertible debt, net of debt issuance costs — 113,542 Total current liabilities 144,219 243,764 Lease financing obligation — 9,494 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 60,976 — Deferred tax liabilities 1,098 1,347 Deferred revenues, non-current 21,941 59,841 Other non-current liabilities 4,588 10,797 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 12,500 12,500 Commitments and contingencies Series A Convertible Participating Perpetual Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; 217 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 200,865 176,603 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized, 51,704 and 49,836 shares issued; 44,542 and 42,674 outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 5 5 Treasury stock, at cost (7,162 and 7,162 shares at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) (82,087 ) (82,087 ) Additional paid-in capital 525,739 534,673 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (32,515 ) (30,383 ) Accumulated deficit (334,312 ) (233,299 ) Total stockholders’ equity 76,830 188,909 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 523,017 $ 703,255



SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2017 Net revenues $ 90,588 $ 82,102 $ 308,749 $ 325,839 $ 402,361 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues 42,449 31,014 150,407 158,802 181,453 Research and development 18,286 19,383 75,568 79,172 90,850 Selling, general and administrative 29,909 22,744 112,771 122,112 154,037 Restructuring charges 17 3,950 755 12,375 10,739 Depreciation and amortization 18,116 47,324 77,036 117,654 94,884 Total costs and expenses 108,777 124,415 416,537 490,115 531,963 Loss from continuing operations (18,189 ) (42,313 ) (107,788 ) (164,276 ) (129,602 ) Interest income 542 252 1,258 7,770 12,502 Interest expense (104 ) (976 ) (1,355 ) (4,911 ) (55,771 ) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt — 1,760 822 1,760 (29,413 ) Other Income (expense), net 7,372 (65,737 ) 7,389 (74,917 ) (17,678 ) Equity method investment loss — (28,671 ) (1,619 ) (28,600 ) (9,125 ) Loss from continuing operations, before taxes (10,379 ) (135,685 ) (101,293 ) (263,174 ) (229,087 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes 4,446 16,290 (2,167 ) 17,894 34,863 Net loss from continuing operations (5,933 ) (119,395 ) (103,460 ) (245,280 ) (194,224 ) Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 18,288 — 18,288 75,495 Net loss (5,933 ) (101,107 ) (103,460 ) (226,992 ) (118,729 ) Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (194 ) 6,715 (1,126 ) 8,837 9,291 Preferred stock dividend (8,544 ) (7,517 ) (32,134 ) (25,593 ) — Net loss attributable to Synchronoss $ (14,671 ) $ (101,909 ) $ (136,720 ) $ (243,748 ) $ (109,438 ) Earnings per share Basic: Continuing operations $ (0.36 ) $ (3.01 ) $ (3.36 ) $ (6.51 ) $ (4.14 ) Discontinued operations — 0.45 — 0.46 1.69 $ (0.36 ) $ (2.56 ) $ (3.36 ) $ (6.05 ) $ (2.45 ) Diluted: Continuing operations $ (0.36 ) $ (3.01 ) $ (3.36 ) $ (6.51 ) $ (4.14 ) Discontinued operations — 0.45 — 0.46 1.69 $ (0.36 ) $ (2.56 ) $ (3.36 ) $ (6.05 ) $ (2.45 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 41,085 39,885 40,694 40,277 44,669 Diluted 41,085 39,885 40,694 40,277 44,669



SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 Operating activities: Net loss continuing operations $ (103,460 ) $ (245,280 ) $ (194,224 ) Net loss from discontinued operations — — 75,495 Gain (loss) on Sale of discontinued operations, net of tax — 18,288 (122,842 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 77,037 97,092 93,924 Goodwill impairment — 9,100 — Impairment of long-lived assets and capitalized software — 11,462 960 Change in fair value of financial instruments (163 ) (3,849 ) 4,367 Amortization of debt issuance costs 285 1,294 12,771 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (822 ) (1,760 ) 29,413 Accrued PIK interest — (7,037 ) (12,090 ) Allowance for loan losses — 84,314 14,562 Loss (earnings) from Equity method investments 1,619 28,600 9,125 (Gain) loss on Disposals of fixed assets 15 277 (4,947 ) Discontinued operations non-cash and working capital adjustments — — 48,647 (Gain) loss on Disposals of intangible assets (5,429 ) — — Amortization of bond premium (34 ) 107 244 Deferred income taxes (222 ) (12,350 ) 19,243 Non-cash interest on leased facility — 1,203 Stock-based compensation 22,287 27,604 22,495 Contingent consideration obligation — — (2,711 ) Cumulative adjustment to STI receivable 26,044 — ROU Asset Impairment 6,268 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 10,891 (21,521 ) 29,283 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,215 (5,315 ) (5,513 ) Other assets 1,710 973 3,237 Accounts payable 8,879 6,846 (9,098 ) Accrued expenses (7,059 ) (18,068 ) (4,949 ) Other liabilities (4,362 ) (4,675 ) (3,337 ) Deferred revenues (28,856 ) 2,529 (23,506 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 31,843 (31,369 ) (18,248 ) Investing activities: Purchases of fixed assets (8,183 ) (11,656 ) (12,151 ) Purchases of intangible assets and capitalized software (13,008 ) (14,372 ) (9,119 ) Proceeds from the sale of intangibles 5,429 — — Proceeds from the sale of Speechcycle — — 13,500 Purchases of marketable securities available for sale (51,745 ) (36,789 ) (219 ) Maturity of marketable securities available for sale 86,884 4,865 12,371 Proceeds from the sale of discontinued operations — — 928,171 Equity investment — 404 608 Investing activities in discontinued operations — — (13,721 ) Investment in note receivable — — (6,187 ) Business acquired, net of cash — (9,734 ) (815,008 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 19,377 (67,282 ) 98,245 Financing activities: Share-based compensation-related proceeds, net of taxes paid on withholding shares 39 — 2,584 Taxes paid on withholding shares (15 ) — (442 ) Payments on contingent consideration — — (122 ) Debt issuance costs related to the Credit Facility — — (3,692 ) Debt issuance costs related to long-term debt — — (19,887 ) Debt amendment costs related to long-term debt — — (16,776 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes — — 900,000 Retirement of Convertible Senior Notes & related costs (113,006 ) (113,696 ) — Repayment of long-term debt — — (900,000 ) Borrowings on revolving line of credit 2,000 — Repayment of revolving line of credit (2,000 ) — (29,000 ) Excess tax benefits from stock option exercises — — 17 Proceeds from the sale of treasury stock in connection with an employee stock purchase plan — — 1,047 Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock — 86,220 — Preferred dividend payment (7,075 ) (7,075 ) — Proceeds from mandatorily redeemable financial instruments — — 33,592 Payments on capital obligations (1,200 ) (1,334 ) (2,985 ) Net cash used in financing activities (121,257 ) (35,885 ) (35,664 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (822 ) (1,729 ) (9,641 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (70,859 ) (136,265 ) 34,692 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 109,860 246,125 211,433 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 39,001 $ 109,860 $ 246,125 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 3,598 $ 22,549 $ 7,612 Cash refund for income taxes $ 20,733 $ — $ — Cash paid for interest $ 666 $ 3,258 $ 55,957 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Accrued dividends on Series A Convertible Participating Perpetual Preferred Stock $ 22,005 $ 7,075 $ — Issuance of common stock in connection with Intralinks acquisition $ — $ — $ 4,700 Cash and cash equivalents per Consolidated Balance Sheets $ 38,990 $ 103,771 $ 156,299 Restricted cash $ 11 $ 6,089 $ 89,826 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 39,001 $ 109,860 $ 246,125



SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Dec 31, Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation: GAAP Revenue $ 90,588 $ 82,102 $ 308,749 $ 325,839 Less: Cost of revenues 42,449 31,014 150,407 158,802 Gross Profit 48,139 51,088 158,342 167,037 Add / (Less): Stock-based compensation expense 782 1,035 2,928 3,447 Restructuring and cease-use lease expense — 405 Cumulative adjustment to STI receivable — 26,044 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 48,921 $ 52,123 $ 187,719 $ 170,484 Adjusted Gross Margin 54.0 % 63.5 % 60.8 % 52.3 % GAAP Net loss attributable to Synchronoss $ (14,671 ) $ (101,909 ) $ (136,720 ) $ (243,748 ) Add / (Less): Stock-based compensation expense 5,222 7,216 22,250 22,038 Acquisition costs — 38 (230 ) 149 Restructuring and cease-use lease expense 17 4,539 7,446 8,425 Amortization expense 5,610 8,472 24,683 25,122 Non-GAAP Expenses attributable to Non-Controlling Interest — (523 ) (76 ) (1,269 ) One-Time Expenses due to Restatement, etc. 1,320 3,638 2,826 19,608 Cumulative adjustment to STI receivable — 26,044 Income Tax Effect at Statutory Tax Rates — (2,308 ) — (7,239 ) Non-GAAP Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Synchronoss $ (2,502 ) $ (80,837 ) $ (53,777 ) $ (176,914 ) Diluted Non-GAAP Net loss from continuing operations per share $ (0.06 ) $ (2.04 ) $ (1.32 ) $ (4.39 ) Weighted shares outstanding - Basic 41,085 39,612 40,694 40,277



SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2018 Mar 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Net (loss) income attributable to Synchronoss $ (101,909 ) $ (27,587 ) $ (25,030 ) $ (69,432 ) $ (14,671 ) $ (136,720 ) $ (243,748 ) Add / (Less): Restructuring and cease-use lease expense 3,950 740 474 6,215 17 7,446 12,375 Depreciation and amortization 47,324 20,143 20,269 18,508 18,116 77,036 117,654 Interest income (252 ) (189 ) (299 ) (228 ) (542 ) (1,258 ) (7,770 ) Interest Expense 976 585 463 203 104 1,355 4,911 Gain on Extinguishment of debt (1,760 ) (387 ) (430 ) (5 ) — (822 ) (1,760 ) Other Income (expense), net 65,737 (463 ) 24 422 (7,372 ) (7,389 ) 74,917 Equity method investment loss 28,671 1,243 376 — — 1,619 28,600 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (16,290 ) (1,391 ) (1,844 ) 9,849 (4,446 ) 2,168 (17,894 ) Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (6,715 ) 313 593 25 194 1,125 (8,837 ) Preferred dividend 7,517 7,537 7,859 8,194 8,544 32,134 25,593 Stock-based compensation expense 5,566 5,554 5,474 6,000 5,222 22,250 27,604 Acquisition costs 109 (188 ) (42 ) — — (230 ) 258 Cumulative adjustment to STI receivable 26,044 — 26,044 One-Time Expenses due to Restatement, etc. 800 720 782 4 1,320 2,826 20,408 Net income from discontinued operations, net of taxes (18,288 ) — — — — — (18,288 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 15,436 $ 6,630 $ 8,669 $ 5,799 $ 6,486 $ 27,584 $ 14,023





Three Months Ended Dec 31, Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ 20,004 $ 29,293 $ 31,843 $ (31,369 ) Add / (Less): Capitalized software (3,719 ) (3,360 ) (13,008 ) (14,372 ) Property and equipment (1,106 ) (3,091 ) (8,183 ) (11,656 ) Free Cashflow $ 15,179 $ 22,842 $ 10,652 $ (57,397 ) Add: One-Time Expenses due to Restatement, etc. 1,320 800 2,826 20,408 Adjusted Free Cashflow $ 16,499 $ 23,642 $ 13,478 $ (36,989 )



