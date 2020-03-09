MONTREAL, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) has announced that it will no longer be presenting at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference in New York on March 11, 2020, following the conference-wide cancellation of in-person events as a COVID-19 precautionary measure.

