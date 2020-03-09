New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low Voltage (LV) Diesel Generators Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873415/?utm_source=GNW

62 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Our reports on global low voltage (lv) diesel generators market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by higher demand for electricity and unreliable grid infrastructure in emerging economies.In addition, adoption of smart monitoring solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the global low voltage (lv) diesel generators market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global low voltage (lv) diesel generators market is segmented as below:

End-user:

• Commercial



• Residential



• Industrial



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America



• APAC



• Europe



• South America



• MEA



Key Trends for global low voltage (lv) diesel generators market growth

This study identifies adoption of smart monitoring solutions as the prime reasons driving the global low voltage (lv) diesel generators market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global low voltage (lv) diesel generators market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global low voltage (lv) diesel generators market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, Briggs & Stratton Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Holdings Inc., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Kohler Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and Siemens AG .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

