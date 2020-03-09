PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) today reported net income of $338,000, or $0.04 per share, for its 2020 fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2020 compared to a net loss of $32,000, or $0.00 per share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first nine months of 2020, AMREP had a net loss of $2,027,000, or $0.25 per share, compared to net income of $84,000, or $0.01 per share, for the same period of 2019.



The results of the third quarter of the prior year reflected a net loss from continuing operations of $1,455,000 and net income from discontinued operations of $1,423,000. The first nine months of the prior year reflected a net loss from continuing operations of $2,696,000 and net income from discontinued operations of $2,780,000. Discontinued operations resulted from the sale of AMREP’s fulfillment services business in April 2019.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land and leading developer of real estate in New Mexico.





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended January 31, 2020 2019 Revenues $ 5,287,000 $ 2,381,000 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 338,000 $ (1,455,000 ) Net income from discontinued operations - $ 1,423,000 Net income (loss) $ 338,000 $ (32,000 ) Income (loss) per share from continuing operations – Basic and Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.18 ) Income per share from discontinued operations – Basic and Diluted - $ 0.18 Income (loss) per share – Basic and Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.00) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 8,138,000 8,103,000 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 8,174,000 8,103,000





Nine Months Ended January 31, 2020 2019 Revenues $ 14,014,000 $ 9,239,000 Net (loss) from continuing operations $ (2,027,000 ) $ (2,696,000 ) Net income from discontinued operations - $ 2,780,000 Net (loss) income $ (2,027,000 ) $ 84,000 (Loss) per share from continuing operations – Basic and Diluted $ (0.25 ) $ (0.33 ) Income per share from discontinued operations – Basic and Diluted - $ 0.34 (Loss) income per share – Basic and Diluted $ (0.25 ) $ 0.01 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 8,129,000 8,095,000 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 8,129,000 8,140,000

AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q are expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this release and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).

