PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) today reported net income of $338,000, or $0.04 per share, for its 2020 fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2020 compared to a net loss of $32,000, or $0.00 per share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first nine months of 2020, AMREP had a net loss of $2,027,000, or $0.25 per share, compared to net income of $84,000, or $0.01 per share, for the same period of 2019.
The results of the third quarter of the prior year reflected a net loss from continuing operations of $1,455,000 and net income from discontinued operations of $1,423,000. The first nine months of the prior year reflected a net loss from continuing operations of $2,696,000 and net income from discontinued operations of $2,780,000. Discontinued operations resulted from the sale of AMREP’s fulfillment services business in April 2019.
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land and leading developer of real estate in New Mexico.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|Three Months Ended January 31,
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|$
|5,287,000
|$
|2,381,000
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|338,000
|$
|(1,455,000
|)
|Net income from discontinued operations
|-
|$
|1,423,000
|Net income (loss)
|$
|338,000
|$
|(32,000
|)
|Income (loss) per share from continuing operations – Basic and Diluted
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.18
|)
|Income per share from discontinued operations – Basic and Diluted
|-
|$
|0.18
|Income (loss) per share – Basic and Diluted
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.00)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
|8,138,000
|8,103,000
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
|8,174,000
|8,103,000
|Nine Months Ended January 31,
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|$
|14,014,000
|$
|9,239,000
|Net (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|(2,027,000
|)
|$
|(2,696,000
|)
|Net income from discontinued operations
|-
|$
|2,780,000
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(2,027,000
|)
|$
|84,000
|(Loss) per share from continuing operations – Basic and Diluted
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|(0.33
|)
|Income per share from discontinued operations – Basic and Diluted
|-
|$
|0.34
|(Loss) income per share – Basic and Diluted
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|0.01
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
|8,129,000
|8,095,000
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
|8,129,000
|8,140,000
AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q are expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this release and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).
