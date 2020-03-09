New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Subsea Production and Processing Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873413/?utm_source=GNW

73 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on global subsea production and processing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater e&p activities.In addition, advances in subsea processing is anticipated to boost the growth of the global subsea production and processing market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global subsea production and processing market is segmented as below:

Application:

• Shallow Water



• Deepwater



• Ultra-deepwater



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America



• APAC



• Europe



• South America



• MEA



Key Trends for global subsea production and processing market growth

This study identifies advances in subsea processing as the prime reasons driving the global subsea production and processing market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global subsea production and processing market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global subsea production and processing market, including some of the vendors such as Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Co., Dril-Quip Inc., Hunting Plc, National Oilwell Varco Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., Saipem Spa, Schlumberger Ltd., TechnipFMC Plc and Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873413/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001