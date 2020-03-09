TORONTO, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Orebodies Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV:CORE) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Brian Howlett to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer. In addition, Mr. Howlett will join the Company’s Board of Directors.



Mr. Howlett is a seasoned professional with over 30 years of senior management experience. Mr. Howlett is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc and remains on the Board. He previously served as the President and Chief Financial Officer of Superior Copper Corporation. Prior to that, Mr. Howlett spent 12 years with ELI Eco Logic Inc., including 6 years as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Howlett graduated in 1982 with a B. Comm. in finance from Concordia University and received his CMA designation in 1989. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Nighthawk Gold Corp.

“On behalf of Canadian Orebodies, we welcome Brian to our team,” said Fraser Laschinger, Chief Financial Officer of the Company. “Brian will be a great addition and we look forward to advancing the Hemlo properties together.”

“I am very excited to join Canadian Orebodies as we rebrand the company as Hemlo Explorers. The recent PDAC confirmed the great interest in the Hemlo camp and we look forward to an exciting exploration season,” said Brian Howlett, President & Chief Executive Officer.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company also reports it has granted an aggregate of 1,515,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company under the terms of the Company’s incentive stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of five years, vest immediately, and are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance thereof.

About Canadian Orebodies Inc.

Canadian Orebodies is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Ontario and Nunavut. Canadian Orebodies is focused on generating shareholder value through the advancement of its two Hemlo area projects: the Pic Project and the North Limb.

For more information please contact:

Fraser Laschinger, CFO

Canadian Orebodies Inc.

(416) 644-1747

http://www.canadianorebodies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, exploration results, potential mineralization, statements relating to mineral resources, and the Company’s plans with respect to the exploration and development of its properties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Canadian Orebodies, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, risks associated with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates, currency fluctuations, dependency upon regulatory approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing and exploration risk. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.