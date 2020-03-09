Repurchase of shares in Millicom

Luxembourg, March 9, 2020 - During the period February 28, 2020 – March 6, 2020, Millicom repurchased a total of 41,017 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs), hereinafter referred to as shares within the framework of the repurchase program announced on February 27, 2020, details of which are shown in the table below.

Date Number of shares repurchased Weighted average repurchase price (SEK) excluding commissions Total daily transaction value (SEK), excluding commissions 2/28/2020 6,500 437.7067 2,845,093.55 3/2/2020 6,600 435.9169 2,877,051.54 3/3/2020 5,983 442.2515 2,645,990.72 3/4/2020 7,918 433.5357 3,432,735.67 3/5/2020 6,684 429.5510 2,871,118.88 3/6/2020 7,332 433.1309 3,175,715.76

All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Goldman Sachs International on behalf of Millicom. Following the purchases, as of March 6, 2020, Millicom holds 363,095 treasury shares. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 101,739,217.

The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR, and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 (“Safe Harbour Regulation”). A maximum of 350,000 shares in total may be repurchased under the repurchase program. The shares may be repurchased for a maximum total of SEK 107 million.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this press release. For information about all transactions carried out under the repurchase program, refer to Nasdaq Stockholm’s website .

The information was published, through the agency of the contact persons mentioned above, on March 9, 2020, at 10:05 p.m. CET.

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2019, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 22,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

