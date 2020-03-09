New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873397/?utm_source=GNW

69 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. Our reports on global architectural engineering and construction solutions (aecs) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth of the global construction market.In addition, increasing investment in intelligent processing is anticipated to boost the growth of the global architectural engineering and construction solutions (aecs) market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global architectural engineering and construction solutions (aecs) market is segmented as below:

Deployment:

• On-premise



• Cloud-based



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America



• APAC



• Europe



• South America



• MEA



Key Trends for global architectural engineering and construction solutions (aecs) market growth

This study identifies increasing investment in intelligent processing as the prime reasons driving the global architectural engineering and construction solutions (aecs) market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global architectural engineering and construction solutions (aecs) market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global architectural engineering and construction solutions (aecs) market, including some of the vendors such as Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE, Newforma Inc., Odoo SA, Oracle Corp., Procore Technologies Inc. and Trimble Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

