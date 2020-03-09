New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724808/?utm_source=GNW

9 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 34% during the forecast period. Our reports on global electric vehicle (ev) charging station market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing adoption of bevs and phevs.In addition, deployment of smart grids for evs is anticipated to boost the growth of the global electric vehicle (ev) charging station market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global electric vehicle (ev) charging station market is segmented as below:

Type:

• AC



• DC



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC



• Europe



• MEA



• North America



• South America



Key Trends for global electric vehicle (ev) charging station market growth

This study identifies deployment of smart grids for evs as the prime reasons driving the global electric vehicle (ev) charging station market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global electric vehicle (ev) charging station market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global electric vehicle (ev) charging station market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., ChargePoint Inc., Efacec Power Solutions SGPS SA, ENGIE SA, EVgo Services LLC, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tesla Inc. and Webasto SE. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

