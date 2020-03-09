New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05647183/?utm_source=GNW

Market Segmentation

The global sleepwear and loungewear market is segmented as below:

Product:

• Sleepwear



• Loungewear



Distribution Channel:

• Offline



• Online



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America



• APAC



• Europe



• South America



• MEA



Key Trends for global sleepwear and loungewear market growth

This study identifies rise in adoption of sustainable manufacturing as the prime reasons driving the global sleepwear and loungewear market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global sleepwear and loungewear market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global sleepwear and loungewear market, including some of the vendors such as American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Chantelle Group, H & M, Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., L Brands Inc., MASH Holdings Co. Ltd., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp. and Wacoal Holdings Corp. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

