33 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. Our reports on global thermal management systems market for electronic equipment industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising transition from air to liquid cooling.In addition, rising r&d in thermal management systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the global thermal management systems market for electronic equipment industry as well.



Market Segmentation

The global thermal management systems market for electronic equipment industry is segmented as below:

Application:

• Consumer Electronics



• Automotive Electronics



• Aerospace And Defense Electronics



• Medical Electronics



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America



• APAC



• Europe



• South America



• MEA



Key Trends for global thermal management systems market for electronic equipment industry growth

This study identifies rising r&d in thermal management systems as the prime reasons driving the global thermal management systems market for electronic equipment industry growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global thermal management systems market for electronic equipment industry

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global thermal management systems market for electronic equipment industry, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., AMETEK Inc., Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., European Thermodynamics Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corp., Schneider Electric SE and Vertiv Group Corp. .

