The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for remote patient monitoring.In addition, growing number of m&a is anticipated to boost the growth of the global telehealth market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global telehealth market is segmented as below:

Product:

• Services



• Solutions



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America



• Europe



• Asia



• ROW



Key Trends for global telehealth market growth

This study identifies growing number of m&a as the prime reasons driving the global telehealth market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global telehealth market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global telehealth market, including some of the vendors such as American Well Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Doctor On Demand Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MDLIVE Inc., Medtronic Plc and Teladoc Health Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

