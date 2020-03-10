New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tungsten Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04159772/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over 78.4 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2025, Hardmetals/Cement Carbides will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 1.6 Thousand Metric Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 1.4 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardmetals/Cement Carbides will reach a market size of 6.1 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 5.1 Thousand Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Tungsten: The Steel-Gray Strategic Raw Metal with Remarkable

Qualities

Superior Melting Point, Hardness, Density, and Tensile Strength

Drive Widespread Demand across Wide Ranging Applications

Select Applications of Tungsten by End-Use Segment: A Snapshot

Recent Market Activity

Tungsten Production and Consumption Worldwide

China: Largest Tungsten Producing and Consuming Country in the

World

Other Major Tungsten Producing Countries in the World

New & Upcoming Mining Projects to Augment Mine Production

Global Competitor Market Shares

Tungsten Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029

Global Market Outlook

Continued Recovery in Global GDP & Manufacturing PMI Signals

Optimistic Market Outlook





A.L.M.T. Corp. (Japan)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (USA)

Almonty Industries Inc. (Canada)

Betek GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Buffalo Tungsten Inc. (USA)

China Minmetals Non-Ferrous Metals Co., Ltd. (China)

China Molybdenum Co., Ltd. (China)

Chongyi Zhangyuan Tungsten Co., Ltd (China)

Guangdong XiangLu Tungsten Co. Ltd. (China)

H.C. Starck GmbH (Germany)

International Metalworking Companies (IMC) (Israel)

Jiangxi Tungsten Holding Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Kennametal, Inc. (USA)

Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Ormonde Mining plc (Ireland)

Plansee Group (Austria)

QuesTek Innovations, LLC (USA)

Sandvik Group (Sweden)

Umicore N.V. (Belgium)

Wolf Minerals Limited (UK)

WOLFRAM Company JSC (Russia)

Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Expanding Application Areas for Tungsten with its Unique

Properties Drive Healthy Growth in Demand

Rising Focus on New & Efficient Aerospace Manufacturing

Materials Spurs Demand for Tungsten

Rise in Aircraft Fleet Drive Long-term Opportunities

Myriad Industrial Applications of Hardmetals/Cemented Carbide

Benefit Market Expansion

Techniques Used to Protect Equipment from Wear

Growing Use in Electrical & Electronic Applications Propel

Demand in Mill Products

Nano Interconnects Using Tungsten

Stable Vehicle Production Boosts Demand for Tungsten in High-

Performance Mechanical Auto Parts

Studded Snow Tires: A Niche Application

Recovery in Oil & Gas Exploration and Development Benefit

Tungsten Demand for Drilling Tools

Wear Resistance, Temperature Tolerance and Anti-Corrosion

Benefits Drive Tungsten Demand in Mining Tools

High Tide in Production of Recycled Tungsten

Tungsten as a Replacement for the Heavy and Poisonous Lead in

High Density Applications Augurs Well for the Market

Fall and Rise of Tungsten Prices: A Cause for Concern?





