New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Organs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092544/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$14.6 Billion by the year 2025, Artificial Kidneys will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$497.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$514.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Artificial Kidneys will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092544/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
Artificial Organs Revolutionize Medical Industry
Growth Drivers
Growth Inhibitors
Artificial Organs Poised to Witness Significant Demand
The United States - A Dominant Force in the Artificial Organs
Market
Artificial Kidneys Garner a Larger Pie in the Artificial Organs
Market
Demand and Supply Imbalance
Competitive Scenario
Technological Advancements Spearheading Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Artificial Organs Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABBOTT (USA)
Abiomed, Inc. (USA)
Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Baxter International, Inc. (USA)
F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Jarvik Heart, Inc. (USA)
Medtronic, Inc. (USA)
HeartWare International, Inc. (USA)
Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Nipro Corporation (Japan)
SynCardia Systems, LLC (USA)
Toray Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Xenios AG (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Incidence of Cardiovascular Disease Drive the Market
for Artificial Heart and VAD
Higher Development Costs and Lengthy Regulatory Process -
Stumbling Blocks for Product Commercialization
Lack of Requisite Expertise - Hindering Implantation Process
Xenotransplantation - Other Alternative to Donor Organ Shortage
Artificial Organs from Cloned Animal Cells - A Promising Trend
Immunosuppressants Hold Promise in Artificial Organs Market
Move towards Smaller Implantable Devices
Barriers to Entry Significantly High in Dialyzers Market
Reuse of Dialyzers - A Major Issue in Dialysis Industry
Poor Reimbursement Environment Stymies Innovation
Product Recalls - A Major Blow to the Manufacturers
Higher Cost of Artificial Organs Hampers Broader Adoption
Major Issues Related to Artificial Organs
Financial
Legal
Ethical
Social
UCLA Researchers Develop Cancer-Fighting Cells
Production of 3D-like Artificial Organs in a Device that Works
like a Cotton Candy Machine
Harvard Scientists Create Tissue Containing Blood Vessels
University of Washington Researchers Create Communicating Yeast
Cells
Scientists Define Morphospace to Evaluate Viability of
Artificial Organs
Application of 3D-Printing in the Medical Field
3D Printing Revolutionizing the Medical Industry’s Artificial
Organ Development Segment
Soft 3D Bioprinting Eliminates Concerns of Hard Plastic-based
Organ Models
3D Printed Organ Models with Sensors Enable Real-time Feedback
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Artificial Organs Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Artificial Organs Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Artificial Organs Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Artificial Kidneys (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Artificial Kidneys (Segment) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Artificial Kidneys (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Artificial Pancreas (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Artificial Pancreas (Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Artificial Pancreas (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Artificial Liver (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Artificial Liver (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Artificial Liver (Segment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Artificial Heart (Segment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Artificial Heart (Segment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Artificial Heart (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Artificial Lungs (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Artificial Lungs (Segment) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Artificial Lungs (Segment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Artificial Organs Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Artificial Organs Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Artificial Organs Market in the United States by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Artificial Organs Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Artificial Organs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Artificial Organs Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 24: Artificial Organs Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Artificial Organs: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Artificial Organs Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: Japanese Artificial Organs Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Artificial Organs Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Artificial Organs Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Artificial Organs Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Artificial Organs Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Artificial Organs Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Artificial Organs Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: European Artificial Organs Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Artificial Organs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 35: Artificial Organs Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Artificial Organs Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Artificial Organs Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: French Artificial Organs Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Artificial Organs Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Artificial Organs Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: German Artificial Organs Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 42: German Artificial Organs Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Artificial Organs Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Artificial Organs Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Artificial Organs Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Artificial Organs: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Artificial Organs Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: United Kingdom Artificial Organs Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Artificial Organs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 50: Artificial Organs Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Artificial Organs Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Artificial Organs Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Artificial Organs Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Artificial Organs Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 55: Rest of World Artificial Organs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Rest of World Artificial Organs Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 57: Artificial Organs Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092544/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: