4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$14.6 Billion by the year 2025, Artificial Kidneys will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$497.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$514.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Artificial Kidneys will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Artificial Organs Revolutionize Medical Industry

Growth Drivers

Growth Inhibitors

Artificial Organs Poised to Witness Significant Demand

The United States - A Dominant Force in the Artificial Organs

Market

Artificial Kidneys Garner a Larger Pie in the Artificial Organs

Market

Demand and Supply Imbalance

Competitive Scenario

Technological Advancements Spearheading Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Artificial Organs Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Incidence of Cardiovascular Disease Drive the Market

for Artificial Heart and VAD

Higher Development Costs and Lengthy Regulatory Process -

Stumbling Blocks for Product Commercialization

Lack of Requisite Expertise - Hindering Implantation Process

Xenotransplantation - Other Alternative to Donor Organ Shortage

Artificial Organs from Cloned Animal Cells - A Promising Trend

Immunosuppressants Hold Promise in Artificial Organs Market

Move towards Smaller Implantable Devices

Barriers to Entry Significantly High in Dialyzers Market

Reuse of Dialyzers - A Major Issue in Dialysis Industry

Poor Reimbursement Environment Stymies Innovation

Product Recalls - A Major Blow to the Manufacturers

Higher Cost of Artificial Organs Hampers Broader Adoption

Major Issues Related to Artificial Organs

Financial

Legal

Ethical

Social

UCLA Researchers Develop Cancer-Fighting Cells

Production of 3D-like Artificial Organs in a Device that Works

like a Cotton Candy Machine

Harvard Scientists Create Tissue Containing Blood Vessels

University of Washington Researchers Create Communicating Yeast

Cells

Scientists Define Morphospace to Evaluate Viability of

Artificial Organs

Application of 3D-Printing in the Medical Field

3D Printing Revolutionizing the Medical Industry’s Artificial

Organ Development Segment

Soft 3D Bioprinting Eliminates Concerns of Hard Plastic-based

Organ Models

3D Printed Organ Models with Sensors Enable Real-time Feedback





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 42

