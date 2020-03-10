New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Palletizing Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04089512/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Palletizing Machinery: A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Key Benefits Offered Drive Wider Adoption of Palletizing Machinery
Minimal Need for Human Workforce
High Precision & High Efficiency
Fatigueless Functioning
Faster Turnaround Times
Support for Any Type of Environment
Cost Benefits
High Thrust on Industrial Automation Creates Fertile
Environment for Market Growth
Uptrend in Packaging Machinery Sector Keeps Market Sentiment High
Recovery in Global GDP and Outlook for Food & Beverage and
Petrochemical Sectors Promise Stronger Growth for Palletizing
Machinery
Market Outlook
Demand for Robotic and Hybrid Palletizers on the Rise
Better Performance, Flexibility, and Operational Efficiency
Reduction in Production Cost
Developed Nations: Key Revenue Contributors
Developing Nations: Hot Spots for Future Market Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Palletizing Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
A-B-C Packaging Machine Corp. (USA)
American-Newlong, Inc. (USA)
Arrowhead Systems Inc. (USA)
Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc. (USA)
BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Columbia/Okura LLC (USA)
Conveying Industries, Inc. (USA)
Emmeti SpA (Italy)
FANUC Corporation (Japan)
Honeywell Intelligrated (USA)
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
KION Group AG (Germany)
Krones AG (Germany)
KUKA AG (Germany)
Maschinenfabrik Möllers GmbH (Germany)
Ouelette Machinery Systems, Inc. (USA)
PaR Systems, LLC (USA)
Premier Tech Chronos (Canada)
ProMach, Inc. (USA)
Schneider Packaging Equipment Co., Inc. (USA)
Sidel (Switzerland)
Gebo Cermex (France)
Skilled Group (Italy)
TopTier, Inc. (USA)
Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany)
Westfalia Technologies, Inc. (USA)
YASKAWA Electric Corp. (Japan)
Yaskawa Motoman (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technology Progression: Hallmark of Palletizing Machinery Market
Sophisticated HMI Controls Augment Appeal & Image of Palletizers
End-User Needs Spur Design Improvements
Case Palletizers: The Largest Product Segment
Bulk Palletizers Aim to Expand Market Share
Box Palletizers for Myriad Needs of End-of-Line Palletizing
Robotics Witnessing Rapid Growth in Palletizing
Use of SCARA Robotic Palletizers
Addressing Unique Customer Demands in the Food & Beverage Industry
Affordable Palletizers Available for Performing Redundant Works
Barriers to Adoption of Robotic Technology in Food Sector
Mixed-Load Palletizing: An Ongoing Trend
Increased Emphasis on Value-Added Packaging Augments Market
Prospects
Replacement Demand Unfolds New Opportunities
Food & Beverage Industry: The Most Important End-use Sector for
Palletizing Machinery
Soaring Importance of Robotics in the Food & Beverage Sector
Palletizing Machines Assume Critical Importance in
Petrochemicals Facilities
Market Gears Up for Industry 4.0
A Brief Glimpse of First, Second, Third, & Fourth Industrial
Revolutions
Technological Innovations
Advanced Bag Palletizing Technology helps Improve Production,
Cost Effectiveness and Competitiveness
Innovations in Packaging Automation Machinery
AKD2G Servo Drive Offers Improved Compatibility and Convenience
New Packer with IO-Link and Controls
Robotic Palletizer with Capability to Handle Diverse
Configurations
New Conveyor Incorporates Features for Superior Cleanliness
Software Enables Simple Operation Programming through PLC
New Unison Automated Guide-Rail System Rationalizes Line
Efficiency and Lowers Changeover Time
Linear Transport Technology with Flexible Design
New Modular Belt Drives Facilitates Different Conveyor Settings
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
