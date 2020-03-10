New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nuclear Power Industry, Global Industry Analysts" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0788448/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 3.2 Thousand Terawatt-hours (TWh) by the year 2025, Nuclear Power will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 31.6 Terawatt-hours (TWh) to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 27.2 Terawatt-hours (TWh) worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Nuclear Power will reach a market size of 226.5 Terawatt-hours (TWh) by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 2.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 98.9 Terawatt-hours (TWh) in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Nuclear Power: Reliable and Sustainable Electricity Source with
Minimal Carbon Emissions
Global Nuclear Power Industry: Fast Facts
Recent Market Activity
Myriad Benefits of Nuclear Power over Coal, Oil, and Gas to
Drive the Vision of the "Plutonium Economy"
China?s Growing Prominence in the Global Nuclear Power Industry
US Continues to Remain the Single Largest Nuclear Power Market
in the World
Russia: Global Leader for Cutting-Edge Fast-Fission Reactor
Technology
State of Nuclear Power in Major Markets Summarized
Asia
Russia and East Europe
Western and Central Europe
Middle East and Africa
North America
South America
Japan?s Fukushima Disaster: Major Growth Impeding Factor for
the Global Nuclear Power Industry
Despite Growth in Nuclear Power Generation, Contribution to the
Global Energy Mix Declines
Interest in Nuclear Power Generation Continues to Wane Globally
Innovation in Nuclear Power is the Key for Future of
Sustainable Energy
Need for International Cooperation: The Solution to Nuclear
Power Industry Woes
Global Market Outlook: Optimistic Long Term Outlook amidst
Short Term Issues and Challenges
Improving Economy Signals Market Growth Opportunities in the
Near Term
Global Competitor Market Shares
Nuclear Power Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
%): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Axpo Group
Bruce Power L.P.
BWX Technologies, Inc.
CEZ, a.s.
China General Nuclear Power Group
China National Nuclear Corporation
Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited
Doosan Babcock Limited
E.ON SE
EDF (Electricité de France) SA
EDF Energy Plc
EletrobrasTermonuclear S.A.
ENGIE Electrabel
Exelon Corporation
GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy
Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
Mitsubishi Nuclear Fuel Co., Ltd.
NNEGC Energoatom
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited
Ontario Power Generation
Orano
ROSATOM
Atomstroyexport
Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings
Toshiba Corporation
Vattenfall AB
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Urgent Need to De-carbonize Energy Production for
Mitigating Climate Change Sustains Market Growth for Nuclear
Power
Despite Numerous Issues and Challenges, Nuclear Energy Offers
Clean Electricity and Energy Independence
Low-carbon Nuclear Electricity Critical for Realizing the 2°C
Scenario
Will Nuclear Power Generation Result in Long-Term Ecological
Impact: The Debate Continues
Growing Number of New Plant Constructions Offset Reactor
Retirements and Benefit Nuclear Capacity Expansion
Construction and Upgrading of Nuclear Plants
Capacity Gains through Uprating
Plant Retirements and Lifetime Extensions
Accounting for Two-Thirds of Under-Construction Reactors
Globally, Asia-Pacific Remains at the Forefront of Nuclear
Power Generation
Uprating and Life-Extension of Existing Nuclear Reactors Lend
Traction to Market Growth
Need to Complement Fossil Fuel Power with Sustainable Nuclear
Power for Meeting Surging Electricity Demand: An Important
Growth Driver
Ballooning Global Population and Exponential Increase in
Urbanization Propel Electricity Demand
Developing Countries to Drive Electricity Consumption and
Production
Tougher Safety Norms: A Boon for Nuclear Safety and Radiation
Monitoring
Uranium Prices to Power Higher in Sync with Growing Global
Nuclear Power Capacity
Number of Existing and Potential Applications Drive Lithium
Demand in the Nuclear Power Industry
Lithium: The Only Stable Element for Producing Net Energy
through Nuclear Fission
Thorium: Minimizing Fuel Wastage and MitigatingConcerns
Associated with Uranium-Based Nuclear Power
Significance of Thorium as Nuclear Fuel
Types of Reactors Suitable for Thorium
Projects Using Thorium Fuel to Generate Electricity
R&D Efforts Involving Key Reactor Types
Other Notable Research Efforts
Key Challenges Associated with Thorium Fuel Cycles
Unprecedented Rise of Renewable Energy Set to Dent Market
Prospects for Nuclear Power
Wind and Solar Expansion Lead to Renewable Power Revolution
High Capital Intensiveness of Nuclear Power Plants
Despite Ongoing Evolution in Nuclear Reactor Technologies,
Nuclear Construction Hits Numerous Roadblocks
Construction Status of Major Generation III+ Nuclear Power
Plants Worldwide
Factors Responsible for Construction Delays and Ongoing Efforts
for Extending Operational Lifetime of NPPs
Standardization, Continuity and Strict Centralization Key to
Reducing Nuclear Energy Costs
Prohibitive Cost, Environmental Issues Associated with Nuclear
Fuel Disposal
Growing Concerns about Economic Viability of Nuclear Plants
Dearth of Skilled Manpower
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Nuclear Power Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Terawatt-hours (TWh) by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Nuclear Power Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
Terawatt-hours (TWh) by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Nuclear Power Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Nuclear Power Market Estimates and
Projections in Terawatt-hours (TWh): 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Nuclear Power Market in the United States: A Historic
Review in Terawatt-hours (TWh) for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Nuclear Power Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Terawatt-hours (TWh): 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Nuclear Power Historic Market Review in
Terawatt-hours (TWh): 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Nuclear Power: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Terawatt-hours (TWh) for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 9: Nuclear Power Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in Terawatt-hours (TWh) for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Nuclear Power Market Growth Prospects in
Terawatt-hours (TWh) for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Nuclear Power Historic Market Analysis in China in
Terawatt-hours (TWh): 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European Nuclear Power Market Demand Scenario in
Terawatt-hours (TWh) by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Nuclear Power Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Terawatt-hours (TWh) by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Nuclear Power Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Nuclear Power Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in Terawatt-hours (TWh) for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Nuclear Power Historic Market Scenario in
Terawatt-hours (TWh): 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Nuclear Power Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Terawatt-hours (TWh) for the Period
2018-2025
Table 18: German Nuclear Power Historic Market Analysis in
Terawatt-hours (TWh): 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Nuclear Power Market Growth Prospects in
Terawatt-hours (TWh) for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Nuclear Power Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
Terawatt-hours (TWh): 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Nuclear Power: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Terawatt-hours (TWh) for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Nuclear Power Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in Terawatt-hours (TWh) for the Period 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Nuclear Power Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Terawatt-hours (TWh): 2018-2025
Table 24: Nuclear Power Market in Rest of Europe in
Terawatt-hours (TWh): A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Nuclear Power Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and
Projections in Terawatt-hours (TWh) for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Nuclear Power Historic Market Scenario
in Terawatt-hours (TWh): 2009-2017
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Nuclear Power Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Terawatt-hours (TWh): 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Rest of World Nuclear Power Historic Market Review in
Terawatt-hours (TWh): 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 84
