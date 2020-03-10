New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Employment Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p080458/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$659 Billion by the year 2025, Temporary Staffing/Agency Work will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$12.8 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$12.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Temporary Staffing/Agency Work will reach a market size of US$49.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$47.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

51job

Allegis Group Inc.

ADP LLC

Beijing Foreign Enterprise Human Resource Service Co. Ltd

CDI Corporation

Cielo Inc.

China International Talent Development Center

Hays Plc

Kelly Services Inc.

Korn/Ferry International

ManpowerGroup Inc.

Pasona Inc.

Poolia AB

Randstad Holding NV

Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd.

Robert Half International Inc.

Synergie SA

The Adecco Group







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p080458/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Employment Services: Helping Employers Secure Human Resources

with the Highest Core Competencies

Global Market Outlook

With Global Megatrends Transforming the Workforce Landscape,

Employment Services Providers Grow in Prominence than Ever

Before

Economic and Geopolitical Uncertainty

Shift towards Gig Economy

Growing Skills Imbalances

Changing Demographic Mix

Automation, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

Digitization, Big Data & Analytics

Emerging Markets: The New Growth Engine for the Global

Employment Services Market

Temporary Staffing Services Dominate Global Employment Services

Industry

Myriad Benefits Offered by Temporary/Agency Staffing Drive

Market Penetration

Temporary Jobs: An Important Barometer for a Country?s Economic

Health

Economic Recovery Provides an Impetus to Global Employment

Services Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Employment Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



51job (China)

Allegis Group, Inc. (USA)

ADP, LLC (USA)

Beijing Foreign Enterprise Human Resource Service Co., Ltd (China)

CDI Corporation (USA)

Cielo, Inc. (USA)

China International Talent Development Center (China)

Hays Plc (UK)

Kelly Services, Inc. (USA)

Korn/Ferry International (USA)

ManpowerGroup, Inc. (USA)

Right Management Consultants, Inc

Morson Group (UK)

Anderselite Ltd. (UK)

Pasona, Inc. (Japan)

Poolia AB (Sweden)

Randstad Holding NV (The Netherlands)

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Recruit Global Staffing (The Netherlands)

Robert Half International, Inc. (USA)

Synergie SA (France)

The Adecco Group (Switzerland)

Adecco Staffing USA (USA)

Ajilon (USA)

Lee Hecht Harrison, LLC (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Structural Changes in Labor Market and Growing Skills Gap:

Opportunity for Employment Service Providers

Major Trends in the Staffing Industry

Talent Shortage

Remote & Flexible Workforce Models

Focus on Soft Skills

Automation & AI

Leveraging Data for Strategic Workforce Planning

Focus on Staff Technology

Employee Experience

Rise of Mobile & Social Recruiting

Growing Prominence of Agile and Flexible Workforce Lends

Traction to Employment Services Market

Increasing Focus on Core Competencies and the Resulting Need to

Outsource Recruitment Processes Drive Healthy Growth in RPO

Market

Important Factors Driving Growth in the RPO Market

Comparison with Other Models

Drawbacks of RPO Model

Rising Significance of Next Generation Technologies for RPO

Providers

Emerging Use Cases of Digital Technologies in Talent Acquisition

RPO Sector Registers Growth in Number of Deals

Offshoring of RPO Services Picks Up Pace

Talent Acquisition & Retention: Changing Definition of RPOs

RPO Penetration in Small and Mid-Size Companies Gains Momentum

Despite Cannibalization by Online Hiring, Recruitment Agencies

Continue to Sustain Growth Momentum

Transforming Social Networking Landscape Benefits Employment

Services Industry

Smart Data Technologies and Other Technology Advancements Offer

Lucrative Opportunities for Public Employment Services

Big Data: The Game Changer in Recruitment Space

Rising Popularity of Cloud-Based Recruitment Software Augurs

Well for the Market

Digital Strategies Facilitate in Enhancing Efficiency of

Recruitment Process

Expanding Workforce Solution Offerings by Employment Service

Providers Benefit Market Growth

The Essential Nature of Employment Services in Addressing

Undeclared, Illegal Work Bodes Well for Market Adoption

Rising Need for Labor Mobility to Offset Anti-Immigrant

Sentiments Favors Market Demand

Employment Screening Market: Imperative Need to Verify Job

Seekers’ Credentials Drives Growth

Exponential Increase in Urban Population & Expanding Middle

Class: Mega Trends Strengthening Market Prospects





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Employment Services Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Employment Services Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Employment Services Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Temporary Staffing/Agency Work (Service Segment) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Temporary Staffing/Agency Work (Service Segment)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009

to 2017

Table 6: Temporary Staffing/Agency Work (Service Segment)

Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Managed Service Provider (MSP) (Service Segment)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Managed Service Provider (MSP) (Service Segment)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2009 to 2017

Table 9: Managed Service Provider (MSP) (Service Segment)

Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Permanent Recruitment/Search & Placement (Service

Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million:

2018 to 2025

Table 11: Permanent Recruitment/Search & Placement (Service

Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$

Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Permanent Recruitment/Search & Placement (Service

Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Service Segments (Service Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Other Service Segments (Service Segment) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Other Service Segments (Service Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Employment Services Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Employment Services Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Service Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Employment Services Market in the United States by

Service Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 18: United States Employment Services Market Share

Breakdown by Service Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Employment Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Canadian Employment Services Historic Market Review

by Service Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 21: Employment Services Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Segment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Employment Services: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Employment Services Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Service Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 24: Japanese Employment Services Market Share Analysis by

Service Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Employment Services Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Service Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Employment Services Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Service Segment: 2009-2017

Table 27: Chinese Employment Services Market by Service

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Employment Services Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Employment Services Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Employment Services Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Employment Services Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Employment Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Segment: 2018-2025

Table 32: Employment Services Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Service Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European Employment Services Market Share Breakdown

by Service Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 34: Employment Services Market in France by Service

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 35: French Employment Services Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Service Segment: 2009-2017

Table 36: French Employment Services Market Share Analysis by

Service Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 37: Employment Services Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: German Employment Services Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Service Segment: 2009-2017

Table 39: German Employment Services Market Share Breakdown by

Service Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 40: Italian Employment Services Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Service Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Employment Services Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Service Segment: 2009-2017

Table 42: Italian Employment Services Market by Service

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Employment Services: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Employment Services Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: United Kingdom Employment Services Market Share

Analysis by Service Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Employment Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Segment: 2018-2025

Table 47: Employment Services Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Service Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: Rest of Europe Employment Services Market Share

Breakdown by Service Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Employment Services Market in Asia-Pacific by Service

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Asia-Pacific Employment Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Service Segment: 2009-2017

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Employment Services Market Share

Analysis by Service Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 52: Rest of World Employment Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Rest of World Employment Services Historic Market

Review by Service Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 54: Employment Services Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 447

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p080458/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001