7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 5.7 Million Tons by the year 2025, Nylon 6 will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 87.1 Thousand Tons to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 72.2 Thousand Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Nylon 6 will reach a market size of 325.2 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately 635.3 Thousand Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Nylon - Past, Present and Future
Hydrolysis & Degradation
Environmental Impact (Incineration & Recycling)
Applications in a Nutshell
Nylon - Advantages Galore
Disadvantages of Nylon
Recent Market Activity
Nylon Resins: Market Overview
Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Resins - An Insight of Major Producers
and End-use Sectors
Market Outlook
Production and Export-Import Statistics
China Leads Nylon Production
Nylon Yarn (Containing 85% or More Nylon Content)
Multiple Folded or Cabled Nylon Yarn (Containing over 85% Nylon)
Tire Cord Fabric Made of Nylon or Other Polyamides High
Tenacity Yarns
Polyamide-6, -11, -12, -6,6, -6,9, -6,10 or -6,12
Caprolactam: A Major Precursor for Production of Nylon 6 Fiber
and Resin
Global Competitor Market Shares
Nylon Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 &
2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Nylon Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Nylon Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Thousand
Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Nylon Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Nylon 6 (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Nylon 6 (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Nylon 6 (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Nylon 6,6 (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Nylon 6,6 (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Nylon 6,6 (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Nylon Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Nylon Market Estimates and Projections
in Thousand Tons by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Nylon Market in the United States by Type: A Historic
Review in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
Table 12: United States Nylon Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Nylon Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Canadian Nylon Historic Market Review by Type in
Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
Table 15: Nylon Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Nylon: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Tons by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 17: Nylon Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
Thousand Tons by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Nylon Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Nylon Market Growth Prospects in Thousand
Tons by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Nylon Historic Market Analysis in China in Thousand
Tons by Type: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Nylon Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Nylon Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Nylon Market Demand Scenario in Thousand
Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Nylon Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective
in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 24: European Nylon Market Share Shift by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Nylon Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons by Type: 2018-2025
Table 26: Nylon Market in Europe in Thousand Tons by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Nylon Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Nylon Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: French Nylon Historic Market Scenario in Thousand
Tons by Type: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Nylon Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Nylon Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 32: German Nylon Historic Market Analysis in Thousand
Tons by Type: 2009-2017
Table 33: German Nylon Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Nylon Market Growth Prospects in Thousand
Tons by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Nylon Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Thousand
Tons by Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Nylon Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Nylon: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Nylon Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in Thousand Tons by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Nylon Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Nylon Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Spanish Nylon Historic Market Review by Type in
Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
Table 42: Nylon Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Nylon Market Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Tons by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Nylon Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in
Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
Table 45: Russian Nylon Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Nylon Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand Tons by Type: 2018-2025
Table 47: Nylon Market in Rest of Europe in Thousand Tons by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Nylon Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Nylon Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Nylon Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Nylon Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Nylon Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Nylon Historic Market Scenario in
Thousand Tons by Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Nylon Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Nylon Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: Australian Nylon Historic Market Analysis in Thousand
Tons by Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: Australian Nylon Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Nylon Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Indian Nylon Historic Market Review by Type in
Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
Table 60: Nylon Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Nylon Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: South Korean Nylon Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand Tons by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Nylon Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Nylon: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Nylon Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales
Analysis in Thousand Tons by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Nylon Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Nylon Market Trends by Region/Country
in Thousand Tons: 2018-2025
Table 68: Nylon Market in Latin America in Thousand Tons by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Latin American Nylon Market Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Latin American Nylon Market Growth Prospects in
Thousand Tons by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Nylon Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
Thousand Tons by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Nylon Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Nylon Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons by Type: 2018-2025
Table 74: Nylon Market in Argentina in Thousand Tons by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Argentinean Nylon Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 76: Nylon Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Brazilian Nylon Historic Market Scenario in Thousand
Tons by Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: Brazilian Nylon Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 79: Nylon Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Mexican Nylon Historic Market Analysis in Thousand
Tons by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Mexican Nylon Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Nylon Market Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Tons by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Nylon Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A
Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Nylon Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Nylon Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 86: Nylon Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in
Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
Table 87: The Middle East Nylon Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: The Middle East Nylon Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand Tons by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: The Middle East Nylon Historic Market by Type in
Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
Table 90: Nylon Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Nylon: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Tons by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Nylon Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
Thousand Tons by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Iranian Nylon Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Nylon Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons by Type: 2018-2025
Table 95: Nylon Market in Israel in Thousand Tons by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Israeli Nylon Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Nylon Market Growth Prospects in
Thousand Tons by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Nylon Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
Thousand Tons by Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Nylon Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Nylon Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Nylon Historic Market Analysis
in Thousand Tons by Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Nylon Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Nylon Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Nylon Historic Market Analysis
in Thousand Tons by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Nylon Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 106: African Nylon Market Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Tons by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Nylon Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in
Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
Table 108: African Nylon Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
