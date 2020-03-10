Located on the Kohala Coast of the Big Island, KaMilo at Mauna Lani is an exclusive community that consists of 137 luxury homes and resort-style amenities.

KOHALA COAST, Hawaii, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Residential Hawaii, an award winning home builder that specializes in luxury new homes in Hawaii, is excited to announce all 137 new homes at KaMilo at Mauni Lani are sold out. Homeowners and guests enjoy 2-acres of private resort-style amenities featuring a recreational village with two picturesque swimming pools, heated spas, a fitness center, gathering pavilion with BBQ station, and poolside cabanas. Panoramic golf course, mountain and distant ocean views are enjoyed from their private lanai or private pool & spa.



There are many splendid features at KaMilo that homeowners have remarked about including tremendous value, quality of construction, and the detail in the finishes. While these are all important aspects, it's the KaMilo lifestyle that truly makes this place so special.

KaMilo’s new home gated community is a collection of 137 single family and paired homes offering generous walking trails and biking paths that lead to pristine, white sand beaches, fishponds, a canoe landing, cultural landmarks, day spas, tennis, golf, and local specialty markets.

KaMilo offers 8 floor plan types priced from the low $900,000s up to the $2 millions and features three- and four-bedroom homes ranging up to 2,491 of interior living area.

About KaMilo at Mauna Lani

KaMilo at Mauna Lani is a resort community developed by Brookfield Residential Hawaii.

Brookfield Residential is an award-winning home builder that offers luxury residential resort communities on the Islands of Hawaii and Kauai. KaMilo at Mauna Lani is a community of single family and paired homes in Mauni Lani Resort on the Island of Hawaii, PiliMai at Poipu is a collection of best-selling luxury townhomes and condos on the Island of Kauai in 2017, and Holua Kai at Keauhou is an oceanfront community on the Island of Hawaii. For more information on all new homes in Hawaii by Brookfield Residential, please visit our website at BrookfieldHawaii.com .

About Brookfield Residential Properties Inc.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a land developer and homebuilder in North America with its headquarters in Calgary, Canada. The Company entitles and develops land to create master-planned communities; builds and sells lots to third-party builders as well as their own home building division. The Company also participates in select, strategic real estate opportunities including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. For more information on Brookfield Residential, please visit our website at BrookfieldResidential.com .

