85 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period. Our reports on global engineering services outsourcing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost savings from lower labor wages.In addition, collaborative co-innovation partnership with outsourcing firms is anticipated to boost the growth of the global engineering services outsourcing market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global engineering services outsourcing market is segmented as below:

Sourcing:

• Offshore



• Onshore



End-user:

• Automotive



• Consumer Electronics



• Telecom



• Semiconductor



• Aerospace



• Medical Devices



• Construction



• Others



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America



• APAC



• Europe



• South America



• MEA



Key Trends for global engineering services outsourcing market growth

This study identifies collaborative co-innovation partnership with outsourcing firms as the prime reasons driving the global engineering services outsourcing market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global engineering services outsourcing market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global engineering services outsourcing market, including some of the vendors such as Accenture, Altair Engineering, Inc., Alten GmbH, Aricent Group, HCL Technologies, Infosys, RLE International Group, TCS, Tech Mahindra Ltd. and Wipro .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

