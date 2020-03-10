New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global radioactive materials logistics market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483207/?utm_source=GNW

17 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on global radioactive materials logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by anticipated growth in the number of nuclear power plants.In addition, the rising popularity of blockchain in the logistics industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the global radioactive materials logistics market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global radioactive materials logistics market is segmented as below:

End-user:

• Healthcare



• Industrial



• Agriculture



• Others



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC



• Europe



• MEA



• North America



• South America



Key Trends for global radioactive materials logistics market growth

This study identifies the rising popularity of blockchain in the logistics industry as the prime reasons driving the global radioactive materials logistics market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global radioactive materials logistics market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global radioactive materials logistics market, including some of the vendors such as Agility Public Warehousing Co. KSCP, Alara Global Logistics Group, Boyle Transportation, Clean Harbors Inc., Daseke Inc., Deutsche Post AG, DG Air Freight Pty. Ltd., DSV Panalpina AS, Edlow International Co. and FedEx Corp. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483207/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001