14 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on global disposable cups and lids market in food and beverage industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth of the global commercial foodservice market.In addition, increased demand for sustainability business operations is anticipated to boost the growth of the global disposable cups and lids market in food and beverage industry as well.



Market Segmentation

The global disposable cups and lids market in food and beverage industry is segmented as below:

Type:

• Plastic



• Paper And Fiber



• Others



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America



• APAC



• Europe



• South America



• MEA



Key Trends for global disposable cups and lids market in food and beverage industry growth

This study identifies increased demand for sustainability business operations as the prime reasons driving the global disposable cups and lids market in food and beverage industry growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global disposable cups and lids market in food and beverage industry

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global disposable cups and lids market in food and beverage industry, including some of the vendors such as Berry Global Group Inc., Dart Container Corp., Detmold Group, F Bender Ltd., Fabri-Kal Corp., Genpak LLC, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Huhtamaki Oyj, and Sonoco Products Co .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

