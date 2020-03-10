New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tiny Homes Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445261/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global tiny homes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovation leading to portfolio extensions and product premiumization.In addition, environmentally efficient tiny homes is anticipated to boost the growth of the global tiny homes market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global tiny homes market is segmented as below:

Product:

• Mobile Tiny Homes



• Stationary Tiny Homes



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America



• APAC



• Europe



• South America



• MEA



Key Trends for global tiny homes market growth

This study identifies environmentally efficient tiny homes as the prime reasons driving the global tiny homes market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global tiny homes market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global tiny homes market, including some of the vendors such as Cavco Industries Inc., CMH Services Inc., Handcrafted Movement, HUMBLE HAND CRAFT, Oregon Cottage Co., Skyline Champion Corp., Tiny Heirloom, Tiny Home Builders, Tiny SMART House Inc. and Tumbleweed Tiny House Co. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

