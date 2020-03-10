CGG Announces Increase in Backlog to $537m

Paris, March 10, 2020

CGG announced today that its backlog, from its new profile, at the end of February 2020 stands at $537m, up 34% compared to last year.

Following CGG’s recently announced exit from the marine and land acquisition business, CGG has transformed into a People, Data and Technology company providing a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that support the discovery and responsible management of the Earth’s natural resources.

CGG published its Q4 2019 financial results on March 6th highlighting a strong financial position at year-end 2019 with cash liquidity of $611m, net debt of $584m (before IFRS 16) and a net debt/ EBITDAs leverage ratio at 0.9x (before IFRS 16). CGG is not under pressure and does not have obligations to refinance its debt in 2020 with its 1st lien debt maturing in May 2023.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO of CGG, said: “

After our exit from the Acquisition business, CGG’s new asset-light profile is significantly more resilient through the cycles, with considerably higher exposure to our client’s development and production Capex. We have solid backlog, a strong balance sheet and are prepared to weather the current volatile market environment. We have flexibility to adapt our plans and investments, and I am confident that CGG’s new profile with its Geoscience, Multi-Client and Equipment businesses can remain cash positive under such difficult oil price market circumstances, as was demonstrated during the previous downturn.”

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,600 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth's natural resources.

