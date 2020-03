March 10, 2020 02:30 ET

March 10, 2020 02:30 ET

10 March 2020

FEBRUARY 2020 TRAFFIC

Group passenger activity: number of passengers -0.5%, traffic -0.7%, load factor

-2.5pt









Traffic highlights

Passenger network activity (Air France and KLM) Capacity

(ASK, %ch.) Traffic

(RPK, %ch.) Load Factor

(%) Change (pts) Long-haul + 2.2% - 1.4% 84.5% - 3.0 North America + 13.6% + 13.4% 83.9% - 0.1 Latin America + 10.1% + 5.9% 87.2% - 3.5 Asia - 15.8% - 24.7% 80.9% - 9.6 Africa / Middle East + 7.3% + 9.1% 83.3% + 1.3 Caribbean / Indian Ocean + 1.5% - 0.1% 88.6% - 1.4 Short and Medium-haul + 0.6% - 1.8% 80.0% - 1.9 Total + 1.9% - 1.4% 83.6% - 2.8

6.0 million passengers, -1.9%

Please note that 2020 being a leap year, reported February traffic and capacity figures are mechanically increased due to one additional day of operations. February 2020 traffic figures reflect essentially the suspension of all flights to and from China and the COVID-19 initial impact in Asia. The following months will be more impacted given the expansion of COVID-19 on other parts of the world and the extension of capacity reduction. For example in March 2020, Air France now expects to cancel 3600 flights, capacity compared to initial plan being reduced by -13% on Long Haul network, -25% on European network and -17% on domestic network. KLM expects to reduce Long Haul operations with similar level. The Group continuously monitors the situation and accordingly evaluates if additional network adjustments are required.



Transavia activity Capacity

(ASK, %ch.) Traffic

(RPK, %ch.) Load Factor

(%) Change (pts) Total + 7.0% + 7.8% 93.5% + 0.7

4 1.0 million passengers, +9.2%

Total group passenger activity (Air France, KLM and Transavia) Capacity

(ASK, %ch.) Traffic

(RPK, %ch.) Load Factor

(%) Change (pts) Total + 2.3% - 0.7% 84.4% - 2.5

4 7.0 million passengers, -0.5%

Cargo activity Capacity

(ATK, %ch.) Traffic

(RTK, %ch.) Load Factor

(%) Change (pts) Total + 3.7% + 0.7% 58.4% - 1.7

Agenda

9th of April 2020: March 2020 traffic

7th of May 2020: 1st Quarter 2020 results

Investor relations Press

Olivier Gall Wouter van Beek

+33 1 49 89 52 59 +33 1 49 89 52 60 +33 1 41 56 56 00

olgall@airfranceklm.com wouter-van.beek@airfranceklm.com

Website: www.airfranceklm.com

STATISTICS

Passenger network activity*

February Year to date Total Passenger network* 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 6,014 6,133 (1.9%) 12,697 12,634 0.5% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 18,271 18,540 (1.4%) 39,504 39,098 1.0% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 21,852 21,450 1.9% 46,576 45,478 2.4% Load factor (%) 83.6% 86.4% (2.8) 84.8% 86.0% (1.2) Long-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 2,005 2,000 0.3% 4,347 4,252 2.2% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 14,977 15,186 (1.4%) 32,690 32,311 1.2% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 17,732 17,355 2.2% 38,042 37,008 2.8% Load factor (%) 84.5% 87.5% (3.0) 85.9% 87.3% (1.4) North America Passengers carried (‘000s) 549 483 13.7% 1,156 1,041 11.1% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 3,919 3,455 13.4% 8,250 7,450 10.7% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 4,670 4,111 13.6% 9,704 8,827 9.9% Load factor (%) 83.9% 84.1% (0.1) 85.0% 84.4% 0.6 Latin America Passengers carried (‘000s) 309 291 6.0% 641 617 3.9% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 2,899 2,738 5.9% 6,022 5,816 3.5% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 3,325 3,019 10.1% 6,837 6,404 6.8% Load factor (%) 87.2% 90.7% (3.5) 88.1% 90.8% (2.7) Asia / Pacific Passengers carried (‘000s) 370 490 (24.5%) 928 1,028 (9.7%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 3,194 4,242 (24.7%) 8,011 8,931 (10.3%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 3,949 4,688 (15.8%) 9,417 9,931 (5.2%) Load factor (%) 80.9% 90.5% (9.6) 85.1% 89.9% (4.9) Africa / Middle East Passengers carried (‘000s) 450 414 8.7% 930 886 5.0% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 2,594 2,379 9.1% 5,360 5,078 5.6% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 3,113 2,901 7.3% 6,403 6,225 2.9% Load factor (%) 83.3% 82.0% 1.3 83.7% 81.6% 2.1 Caribbean / Indian Ocean Passengers carried (‘000s) 327 322 1.8% 692 681 1.7% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 2,370 2,373 (0.1%) 5,046 5,036 0.2% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 2,675 2,636 1.5% 5,680 5,621 1.1% Load factor (%) 88.6% 90.0% (1.4) 88.8% 89.6% (0.7) Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 4,009 4,133 (3.0%) 8,349 8,382 (0.4%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 3,295 3,354 (1.8%) 6,815 6,787 0.4% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 4,120 4,095 0.6% 8,534 8,470 0.8% Load factor (%) 80.0% 81.9% (1.9) 79.8% 80.1% (0.3)

* Air France and KLM

Transavia activity

February Year to date Transavia 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 976 893 9.2% 1,817 1,756 3.5% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,764 1,635 7.8% 3,325 3,264 1.9% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 1,887 1,763 7.0% 3,626 3,592 0.9% Load factor (%) 93.5% 92.7% 0.7 91.7% 90.9% 0.8

Total group passenger activity**

February Year to date Total group** 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 6,990 7,026 (0.5%) 14,514 14,391 0.9% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 20,035 20,175 (0.7%) 42,829 42,361 1.1% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 23,738 23,213 2.3% 50,202 49,070 2.3% Load factor (%) 84.4% 86.9% (2.5) 85.3% 86.3% (1.0)

** Air France, KLM and Transavia

Cargo activity

February Year to date Total Group 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 648 643 0.7% 1,300 1,299 0.0% Available tonne-km (m ATK) 1,109 1,070 3.7% 2,325 2,262 2.8% Load factor (%) 58.4% 60.1% (1.7) 55.9% 57.4% (1.5)





Air France activity

February Year to date Total Passenger network activity 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 3,649 3,702 (1.4%) 7,692 7,656 0.5% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 10,802 10,821 (0.2%) 23,263 22,858 1.8% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 12,933 12,685 2.0% 27,599 26,938 2.5% Load factor (%) 83.5% 85.3% (1.8) 84.3% 84.9% (0.6)





Long-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 1,205 1,185 1.7% 2,595 2,525 2.8% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 8,805 8,799 0.1% 19,137 18,749 2.1% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 10,393 10,171 2.2% 22,344 21,710 2.9% Load factor (%) 84.7% 86.5% (1.8) 85.6% 86.4% (0.7)





Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 2,444 2,517 (2.9%) 5,096 5,131 (0.7%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,997 2,022 (1.3%) 4,126 4,110 0.4% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 2,541 2,514 1.0% 5,256 5,228 0.5% Load factor (%) 78.6% 80.4% (1.8) 78.5% 78.6% (0.1)





February Year to date Cargo activity 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 290 287 1.2% 584 572 2.1% Available tonne-km (m ATK) 566 534 6.1% 1,203 1,131 6.4% Load factor (%) 51.3% 53.8% (2.5) 48.6% 50.6% (2.1)

KLM activity

February Year to date Total Passenger network activity 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 2,365 2,431 (2.7%) 5,005 4,978 0.5% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 7,469 7,719 (3.2%) 16,241 16,239 0.0% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 8,919 8,765 1.8% 18,977 18,540 2.4% Load factor (%) 83.8% 88.1% (4.3) 85.6% 87.6% (2.0)





Long-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 800 815 (1.8%) 1,752 1,727 1.4% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 6,172 6,387 (3.4%) 13,553 13,562 (0.1%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 7,340 7,184 2.2% 15,698 15,297 2.6% Load factor (%) 84.1% 88.9% (4.8) 86.3% 88.7% (2.3)





Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 1,565 1,616 (3.2%) 3,253 3,251 0.1% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,298 1,331 (2.5%) 2,688 2,677 0.4% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 1,579 1,581 (0.1%) 3,279 3,242 1.1% Load factor (%) 82.2% 84.2% (2.0) 82.0% 82.6% (0.6)





February Year to date Cargo activity 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 357 356 0.3% 715 727 (1.6%) Available tonne-km (m ATK) 543 537 1.3% 1,122 1,131 (0.8%) Load factor (%) 65.8% 66.4% (0.6) 63.8% 64.3% (0.5)

Attachment