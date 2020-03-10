Innofactor Plc Annual Financial Report March 10, 2020, at 8:45 Finnish time
Innofactor Annual Report for 2019 has been published in Finnish as a PDF file on the company's web site: www.innofactor.com/fi/sijoittajille/tiedotteet-julkaisut-ja-selvitykset/#vuosikertomukset. The Annual Report includes the Financial Statement and the Report of the Board of Directors.
Innofactor's Corporate Governance Statement for the Financial Period 2019 has been published separately from the Annual Report on the company's web site: www.innofactor.com/invest-in-us/corporate-governance/.
The Remuneration Statement for the Financial Period 2019 has been published on the company's web site: www.innofactor.com/invest-in-us/corporate-governance/#compensations.
The English version of the Annual Report is estimated to be available during April–May 2020.
To order a print copy, please email ir@innofactor.com.
Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,500 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2015–2019, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately 10%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy.
