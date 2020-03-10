New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Exercise Resistance Bands Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05303713/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global exercise resistance bands market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by low price and easy usage enhancing consumer adoption.In addition, advent of smart exercise resistance bands is anticipated to boost the growth of the global exercise resistance bands market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global exercise resistance bands market is segmented as below:

Product:

• Strip Exercise Resistance Bands



• Tube Exercise Resistance Bands



End-user:

• Individual Users



• Health Clubs And Gyms



• Other Commercial Users



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America



• APAC



• Europe



• South America



• MEA



Key Trends for global exercise resistance bands market growth

This study identifies advent of smart exercise resistance bands as the prime reasons driving the global exercise resistance bands market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global exercise resistance bands market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global exercise resistance bands market, including some of the vendors such as Black Mountain Products Inc., Bodylastics USA Inc., Fit Simplify, Perform Better Inc, ProsourceFit, Reehut, Rogue Fitness, Sequential brands group Inc., TheraBand and Wacces Store .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

