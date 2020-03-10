Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the “Company”)

B Share Net Asset Value

The Directors and the investment manager of the Company, Seneca Partners Limited, have reviewed the valuation of the Company's B share portfolio as at 6 March 2020.

The unaudited NAV of a B share as at 6 March 2020 was 88.7p per B share. This is a decrease of 4.4p from the previously published audited NAV as at 31 December 2019 due to changes in the value of a quoted investment and running costs incurred in Q1 2020. The decrease is limited by the impact of the cost cap which restricts the burden of ordinary running costs on the B share class to 3% of the NAV of the B shares.

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com