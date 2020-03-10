Michel Picault soon to resign as member of the Executive Board



Bezons, March 10, 2020 – 8:00am – RIBER, a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment, announces that Mr. Michel Picault will resign from the company on December 31, 2020.

After more than 35 years in the company, Michel Picault has decided to resign from the Executive Board with effect on December 31, 2020.

The Supervisory Board warmly thanks Michel Picault for his major contribution to RIBER’s development.

