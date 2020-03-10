On the basis of Article 207 of the Royal Decree of 30 January 2001, as amended on 22 December 2016, implementing the Belgian Companies Code, Umicore announces the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated market Euronext Brussels.
|Date of acquisition
|Number of shares
|% of total shares
|Average price (€)
|Highest price (€)
|Lowest price (€)
|02/03/2020
|229,504
|0.093%
|38.30
|39.19
|37.38
|03/03/2020
|84,039
|0.034%
|39.39
|40.00
|39.06
|04/03/2020
|170,253
|0.069%
|39.86
|40.59
|39.10
|05/03/2020
|122,000
|0.050%
|38.96
|40.30
|38.33
|06/03/2020
|185,206
|0.075%
|38.34
|39.13
|37.36
|Total for the week
|791,002
|0.321%
|38.86
|40.59
|37.36
|Total in 2020
|791,002
|0.321%
|38.86
|40.59
|37.36
All details related to the acquisition of own shares by Umicore can be found here.
For more information
Investor Relations
Evelien Goovaerts +32 2 227 78 38 evelien.goovaerts@umicore.com
Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68 eva.behaeghe@umicore.com
Aurélie Bultynck +32 2 227 74 34 aurelie.bultynck@umicore.com
Umicore
Brussels, BELGIUM
Umicore LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: