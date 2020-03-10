On the basis of Article 207 of the Royal Decree of 30 January 2001, as amended on 22 December 2016, implementing the Belgian Companies Code, Umicore announces the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated market Euronext Brussels.

Date of acquisitionNumber of shares% of total sharesAverage price (€)Highest price (€)Lowest price (€)
02/03/2020229,5040.093%38.3039.1937.38
03/03/202084,0390.034%39.3940.0039.06
04/03/2020170,2530.069%39.8640.5939.10
05/03/2020122,0000.050%38.9640.3038.33
06/03/2020185,2060.075%38.3439.1337.36
Total for the week791,0020.321%38.8640.5937.36
Total in 2020791,0020.321%38.8640.5937.36

All details related to the acquisition of own shares by Umicore can be found here.


