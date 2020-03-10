On the basis of Article 207 of the Royal Decree of 30 January 2001, as amended on 22 December 2016, implementing the Belgian Companies Code, Umicore announces the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated market Euronext Brussels.

Date of acquisition Number of shares % of total shares Average price (€) Highest price (€) Lowest price (€) 02/03/2020 229,504 0.093% 38.30 39.19 37.38 03/03/2020 84,039 0.034% 39.39 40.00 39.06 04/03/2020 170,253 0.069% 39.86 40.59 39.10 05/03/2020 122,000 0.050% 38.96 40.30 38.33 06/03/2020 185,206 0.075% 38.34 39.13 37.36 Total for the week 791,002 0.321% 38.86 40.59 37.36 Total in 2020 791,002 0.321% 38.86 40.59 37.36

All details related to the acquisition of own shares by Umicore can be found here .





