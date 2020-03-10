Press release 2020-03-10

ArcAroma’s first oliveCEPT® unit in Morocco was sold according to the commercial agreement to the producer Atlas Olive Oils, who had the unit installed in September 2019. By the end of the olive oil pressing season 2019-2020, the oliveCEPT® had greatly improved the performance in Atlas Olive Oils production.



Innovolta Technologies, the ArcAroma distributor in the region, supplied the installation service and follow-up in collaboration with ArcAroma. This past season, the oliveCEPT® was installed between the malaxer and the decanter. By repositioning it in between the crusher and the malaxer instead, the performance would improve further, and simultaneously reduce the malaxation time substantially. An agreement has been reached between ArcAroma and Atlas Olive Oils to reposition the oliveCEPT® unit for the following seasons.

“Our collaboration with Atlas Olive Oils, with the support of Innovolta Technologies, has been effective and constructive. We are satisfied with the achievements of this first season in Morocco, and we are looking forward to the next season. We are indeed confident that the results will be further improved”, says Johan Möllerström, CEO of ArcAroma.

Atlas Olive Oils ( www.atlasoliveoils.com) is a family-owned company with a long history and known for producing quality brands along with high level of innovation. With the company's modern extraction lines, the highest quality olive oil is produced and delivered to exclusive dealers worldwide. Innovolta Technologies is based in Casablanca, Morocco, and has a limited exclusive right to address Arc Aroma’s markets in France, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia.

