Today, on 10 March 2020, investigation of the appeal by Panevezio statybos trestas AB on the judgement of the Vilnius Regional Administrative Court dated 14 May 2018 in the administrative case No. eI-1443-1063/2018 on the decision of the Competition Council No.2S-11(2017) is being started at the Supreme Administrative Court of Lithuania at Zygimantu Str. 2, 01102 Vilnius. Any information on the decisions of the Supreme Administrative Court of Lithuania will be published additionally.

