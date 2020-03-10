SATO Corporation

One of Finland’s leading rental housing providers, SATO will have 77 rental homes built close to the Niittykumpu metro station in Espoo. Construction begins in March 2020 and the apartments will be ready for moving into in December 2021. The property will use geothermal energy as its heat source.



On 6 March 2020, SATO signed a contract with Lujatalo Oy on the construction of a residential property at Kappelitie 5, Espoo. The property will feature 77 rental homes on a site owned by the real estate company. The site enjoys an excellent location close to the Niittykumpu metro station and services.



“There’s demand for rental homes near a metro station and services,” says SATO Executive Vice President for Investments Antti Aarnio.



The heat source chosen for the property is geothermal heating, which uses solar energy stored in the ground. Geothermal heating helps cut carbon dioxide emissions and, especially with global warming taking place, the advantage of a geothermal heating system is that it can also be used to cool the building. The property will be carbon neutral as regards operational emissions during its use as renewable electricity will be used in addition to geothermal heat.

”We find out for every renovation and new construction project whether energy can be sourced from the ground – this is in line with our sustainability programme,” says SATO Executive Vice President for Investments Antti Aarnio.



SATO is aiming to be carbon neutral by 2030 as regards carbon dioxide emissions from property energy usage. Heating is the area where biggest emission cuts can be achieved.

Niittykumpu is a park-like district with around 5,000 residents located in southeastern Espoo and with excellent public transport links. The metro and numerous bus services connect the district to other areas in Espoo and the rest of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area. The Niittykumpu metro station has accelerated the rate of infill construction in the area. By 2030, the number of residents is expected to increase to 12,000.

For more information please contact: SATO Corporation, Antti Aarnio, Executive Vice President, Investments, phone: +358 40 164 7052, antti.aarnio@sato.fi

SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At year-end 2019, SATO owned over 26 000 apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St Petersburg.



We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing stock through investments, divestments and repairs.



SATO Group's net sales in 2019 were EUR 296 million, operating profit EUR 726 million and profit before taxes EUR 671 million. The value of SATO's investment assets is roughly EUR 4,7 billion.