The report provides a comprehensive summary of cloud computing for cell biology, genomics, and drug design along with detailed profiles of key market players including a revenue product portfolio and recent activities.
The report analyzes trends and dynamics including drivers, limitations, challenges, and opportunities. The report discusses strategies adopted by emerging market players with recommendations for new market entrants. This research study discusses historical, current and potential market size.
The report will help market players and new entrants to make informed decisions about the production and export of goods and services, as well as providing organizations, distributors and exporters information about market development and trends. The study segments the market on the basis of applications and end-uses. A geographical market analysis is provided for all major segments.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global market for cloud computing applications in cell biology, genomics, and drug development
- Analyses of global and regional market trends, with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Assessment of market trends and opportunities, key developments and the impact of cloud computing technology on the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and healthcare industry verticals
- Insight into recent developments in cloud infrastructure and information pertaining to key partnerships between cloud service providers and pharma/biotech companies and investment in the pharmaceutical R&D sector
- Discussion of the suppliers' landscape, as well as the market positioning and strategies of key manufacturers and suppliers for cloud computing applications
- Review of patent applications filed regarding cloud computing technology in the U.S. healthcare sector
- Company profiles of the leading market players, including Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., DXC Technology, Google LLC, Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Market Trends
- Increasing Demand for Cloud Computing Platforms in Clinical Laboratories
- Significant Focus on Genomics for Drug Discovery is Accelerating the Growth of the Market
- North America -- The Dominant and Fastest-Growing Market
- Advent of CRISPR Technology
- An Overview of AI and Virtual Cloud in Biology
- Novel Technologies/Platforms
- Market Dynamics
- Key Factors Driving Market Growth
- Opportunities
- Increasing Number of Partnerships between Cloud Service Providers and Pharma/Biotech Companies
- Strategic and Effective Use of Big Data to Generate Insights
- Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing in ASEAN Economies
- Limitations and Challenges
- Security Concerns and Reliability Issues
- Data Localization
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Branch of Biology
- Plant Biology
- Animal Biology
- Human Biology
- Microbiology
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Deployment Type
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Discovery and Preclinical Research
- Genomics
- Diagnostics
- Others (Proteomics)
- Clinical Trials
- Pharma Manufacturing
- Commercialization
- Plant and Microbial Gene Analyses
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End User
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
- Clinical Laboratories
- Others (Hospitals and Research Institutes)
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Latin America
- MEA (Middle East and Africa)
Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Key Supplier and Manufacturer Positioning and Strategies
- Google LLC
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- IBM Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Patent Review/New Developments
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Accenture Plc
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Arisglobal Llc
- Arithmos Srl
- Benchling Inc.
- Box Inc.
- Carolinas It
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- Dell Emc
- Dincloud Inc.
- DXC Technology
- Elastifile Ltd.
- Exponential-E Ltd.
- Google LLC
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- IBM Corp.
- Informatica Llc
- Infovity Inc.
- Iperion Life Sciences Group Bv
- Iron Mountain Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nimbix
- Nnit Group
- Nutanix Inc.
- Onix
- Oracle Corp.
- Prognos Health Inc.
- Rescale Inc.
- RMON Networks Inc.
- Saama Technologies Inc.
- Salesforce.Com, Inc.
- SAP SE
- Scalematrix Holdings Inc.
- Signiant Inc.
- Silicus Technologies Llc
- Sureclinical Inc.
- Transcriptic Inc.
- Veeva Systems Inc.
- Verse Solutions (An Etq Llc Co.)
- Vodori
- Wipro Ltd.
- Yash Technologies Inc.
