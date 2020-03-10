Dublin, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Computing in Cell Biology, Genomics and Drug Development" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive summary of cloud computing for cell biology, genomics, and drug design along with detailed profiles of key market players including a revenue product portfolio and recent activities.

The report analyzes trends and dynamics including drivers, limitations, challenges, and opportunities. The report discusses strategies adopted by emerging market players with recommendations for new market entrants. This research study discusses historical, current and potential market size.

The report will help market players and new entrants to make informed decisions about the production and export of goods and services, as well as providing organizations, distributors and exporters information about market development and trends. The study segments the market on the basis of applications and end-uses. A geographical market analysis is provided for all major segments.



The report includes:

An overview of the global market for cloud computing applications in cell biology, genomics, and drug development

Analyses of global and regional market trends, with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Assessment of market trends and opportunities, key developments and the impact of cloud computing technology on the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and healthcare industry verticals

Insight into recent developments in cloud infrastructure and information pertaining to key partnerships between cloud service providers and pharma/biotech companies and investment in the pharmaceutical R&D sector

Discussion of the suppliers' landscape, as well as the market positioning and strategies of key manufacturers and suppliers for cloud computing applications

Review of patent applications filed regarding cloud computing technology in the U.S. healthcare sector

Company profiles of the leading market players, including Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., DXC Technology, Google LLC, Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Cloud Computing Platforms in Clinical Laboratories

Significant Focus on Genomics for Drug Discovery is Accelerating the Growth of the Market

North America -- The Dominant and Fastest-Growing Market

Advent of CRISPR Technology

An Overview of AI and Virtual Cloud in Biology

Novel Technologies/Platforms

Market Dynamics

Key Factors Driving Market Growth

Opportunities

Increasing Number of Partnerships between Cloud Service Providers and Pharma/Biotech Companies

Strategic and Effective Use of Big Data to Generate Insights

Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing in ASEAN Economies

Limitations and Challenges

Security Concerns and Reliability Issues

Data Localization

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Branch of Biology

Plant Biology

Animal Biology

Human Biology

Microbiology

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Deployment Type

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Discovery and Preclinical Research

Genomics

Diagnostics

Others (Proteomics)

Clinical Trials

Pharma Manufacturing

Commercialization

Plant and Microbial Gene Analyses

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Clinical Laboratories

Others (Hospitals and Research Institutes)

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Key Supplier and Manufacturer Positioning and Strategies

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services Inc.

IBM Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Patent Review/New Developments

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Accenture Plc

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Arisglobal Llc

Arithmos Srl

Benchling Inc.

Box Inc.

Carolinas It

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Dell Emc

Dincloud Inc.

DXC Technology

Elastifile Ltd.

Exponential-E Ltd.

Google LLC

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Informatica Llc

Infovity Inc.

Iperion Life Sciences Group Bv

Iron Mountain Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Nimbix

Nnit Group

Nutanix Inc.

Onix

Oracle Corp.

Prognos Health Inc.

Rescale Inc.

RMON Networks Inc.

Saama Technologies Inc.

Salesforce.Com, Inc.

SAP SE

Scalematrix Holdings Inc.

Signiant Inc.

Silicus Technologies Llc

Sureclinical Inc.

Transcriptic Inc.

Veeva Systems Inc.

Verse Solutions (An Etq Llc Co.)

Vodori

Wipro Ltd.

Yash Technologies Inc.

