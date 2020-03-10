Dublin, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mycoplasma Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product (Instruments, Kit & Reagents, Services), by Technology (PCR, ELISA, Direct Assay, Microbial Culture), by Application, by End Use, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mycoplasma testing market size is expected to reach a value of USD 1.87 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 14.9%.



The demand for mycoplasma testing products is anticipated to rise in near future with growing R&D investments in the field of life sciences. Huge opportunities in the life sciences segment are spurring the market growth. Rising investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries with rise in healthcare spending is expected to further fuel the growth.



Government initiatives in the form of awareness campaigns for chronic diseases, such as cancer are also encouraging research-based activities. The National Research Council's Industrial Research and Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP) provides technological support to small and medium scale life science companies in Canada involved in product development and innovation. According to Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision, its government is promoting growth of pharmaceutical industries due to the fact that only 30% of its medication requirements are produced locally. Such factors are expected to drive the market growth.



Mycoplasma contamination of cell culture is a growing concern for most of the researchers for decades. Mycoplasma infection arises majorly from laboratory workers as human mycoplasma contamination occurs at a faster rate. In order to combat further contamination, mycoplasma tests are conducted, which is expected to increase the demand for the related products and hence, the market growth.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

In 2019, kits and reagents dominated the market and is also expected to showcase the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to its increasing usage in mycoplasma tests

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the delivery of fast and accurate results associated with this technology

Cell line testing is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing risk of cell line contamination

In 2019, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accounted for the largest mycoplasma testing market share due to rising research activities in drug discovery and development

North America dominated the market in 2019 owing to rising healthcare spending levels and government funding for life science-related research

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at an exponential CAGR during the forecast period, attributed to increase in healthcare spending along with rise in demand for better infrastructure in laboratory and clinical research

Some of the key market players are Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lonza Group Ltd., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., PromoCell GmbH, and Bionique Testing Laboratories, Inc.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Mycoplasma Testing Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1 Increasing R&D investments in life sciences

3.3.1.2 Rising government support towards pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

3.3.1.3 Rising cell culture contamination

3.3.1.4 Growing demand for the introduction of effective treatment of life-theratening diseases

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1 High cost of research in cell biology

3.3.2.2 Slow rate of mycoplasma growth

3.3.2.3 Possibility of false negative results

3.3.3 Industry challenges

3.4 Mycoplasma Testing Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.4.1.1 Supplier Power

3.4.1.2 Buyer Power

3.4.1.3 Substitution Threat

3.4.1.4 Threat from new entrants

3.4.1.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.4.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.4.2.1 Political Landscape

3.4.2.2 Environmental Landscape

3.4.2.3 Social landscape

3.4.2.4 Technology landscape

3.4.2.5 Legal Landscape

3.4.3 Major deals and strategic alliances analysis

3.4.3.1 Joint ventures

3.4.3.2 Mergers and acquisitions

3.4.3.3 Licensing and partnership

3.4.3.4 Technology collaborations

3.4.3.5 Strategic Divestments

3.4.4 Market entry strategies



Chapter 4 Mycoplasma Testing Market - Competitive Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

4.2 Vendor Landscape

4.2.1 List of key distributors and channel partners

4.2.2 Key company market share analysis, 2019

4.3 Public Companies

4.3.1 Company market position analysis

4.3.2 Competitive dashboard analysis

4.4 Private Companies

4.4.1 List of key emerging companies

4.4.2 Regional network map

4.4.3 Company market position analysis



Chapter 5 Mycoplasma Testing Market: Product Estimates And Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Product, 2016 to 2027

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2027



Chapter 6 Mycoplasma Testing Market: Technology Estimates And Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition & Scope

6.2 Technology Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Technology, 2016 to 2027

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2027



Chapter 7 Mycoplasma Testing Market: Application Estimates And Trend Analysis

7.1 Definition & Scope

7.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Segment Dashboard

7.4 Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Application, 2016 to 2027

7.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2027



Chapter 8 Mycoplasma Testing Market: End Use Estimates And Trend Analysis

8.1 Definition & Scope

8.2 End Use Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Segment Dashboard

8.4 Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by End Use, 2016 to 2027

8.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2027



Chapter 9 Mycoplasma Testing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1 Regional Market Snapshot

9.2 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2019

9.3 Market Share Analysis by Country, 2019

9.4 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

9.5 Market Size & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2019 to 2027



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Companies Profiled

10.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.1.2 Merck KGaA

10.1.3 Lonza

10.1.4 PromoCell GmbH

10.1.5 American Type Culture Collection

10.1.6 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

10.1.7 Bionique Testing Laboratories Inc.

10.1.8 Biological Industries Israel Beit Haemek Ltd.

10.1.9 InvivoGen



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rm5isx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900