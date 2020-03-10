Dublin, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Kenya Maize Flour Business Report: Market, Process, Production & Finance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report looks at the maize milling business in Kenya. Maize is Kenya's staple food.



The end product of the milling process is maize flour also known as maize meal. The flour is used to make ugali, a meal consumed by 78 % of Kenya's 48 million people. It's also consumed as porridge.



A milling business makes money by selling flour to consumers. The report covers the market, regulation, production and financial aspects of the business.



For comparison, we use the option of setting up in Nairobi, the capital city and biggest market, and the alternative of establishing upcountry where the market is not so crowded.



As of August 2019 1 USD = KES. 101. The Kenya Shilling is also denoted as Kshs.



The Opportunity



As of 2018, the per capita consumption of maize in Kenya was 60 kgs, equivalent to 5kgs per person per month. Despite slight fluctuations, in favour of other food varieties, maize consumption has remained within the same range since 2009.



We predict that in the next 10-15 years consumption will rise between 3% and 6%. This is because of tradition which ties consumers to ugali despite there being other cheaper sources of calories.



Changing this culture requires a combination of open attitudes and proper government policy to make other products enticing, and not just by pricing. Previous attempts to shift the consumer from ugali have failed because of entrenched habits, poor design and implementation.



Compared to other equivalent products maize flour is easily accessible, and when the market is stable, affordable. A shop is likely to stock maize flour than it is to stock wheat flour.



Urbanization increases the consumption of maize flour. Consumers relocate from their farms to towns where they have to buy food. In 2017 Kenya's urbanization rate was 26.56%, against 26.11% in 2016, and 25.66% in 2015. Since 2007 Kenya's urbanization rate has been rising, and this is expected to continue in the long term.



Devolution is presently driving urbanization. Devolution has created opportunities in the counties. In turn encouraging consumers to move from the rural to the urban. Urbanization is also a result of infrastructural development which opens up previously inaccessible areas thus stimulating trade.



Although there exists competition in the flour business, models employed by a number of millers are inefficient thus creating a chance to cannibalize their market. The present opportunity is not only in fulfilling demand but also in new business models that respond to the needs of end-users and vendors alike. One being the production of high-quality flour. Two consistencies in quality and distribution. Three in building trust among consumers.

