Dublin, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airborne SATCOM Market by Platform (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Business Jets, Helicopters, UAVs), Application (Government & Defense, Commercial), Installation Type, Component, Frequency (Ka-band, Ku-band), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Airborne Satellite Communications (SATCOM) Market is projected to grow from USD 5.8 billion in 2019 to USD 7.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.



Major players operating in the airborne SATCOM market are Aselsan AS (Turkey), Raytheon Company (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Cobham Limited (UK), and Thales Group (France).



Increased demand for customized SATCOM on-the-move solutions is one of the major factors driving the airborne SATCOM market.



The growing fleet of commercial and combat aircraft, increasing long-haul flights and passenger traffic, and demand for customized SATCOM on-the-move solutions are the major factors driving the airborne SATCOM market. Leading SATCOM equipment/system manufacturers are also coming up with advancements in SATCOM equipment used in commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and UAVs.



The new installation segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising demand for airborne SATCOM systems.



Based on installation, the new installation segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the deployment of advanced airborne SATCOM systems across commercial and military applications and increasing demand for new commercial aircraft orders from Asia Pacific and Europe.

Aircraft manufacturers and airlines across the globe are focusing on integrating newer generation airborne platforms to enhance situational awareness and passenger experience. For example, in 2018, Rockwell Collins received a contract worth USD 82.6million from the US Department of Defense (DoD) to supply mobile user objective system (MUOS)-capable airborne radios and ancillaries for DoD platforms including fixed and rotary-wing aircraft, ships, and ground installations.



The transceivers segment is expected to lead the Airborne SATCOM market in 2019.



Based on component, the transceivers segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. SATCOM transceivers allow two-way communication using a single device. The invention of transceivers has led to the development of several modern communication technologies such as two-way radios and the Internet.



The commercial segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on application, the commercial segment of the airborne SATCOM market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for enhanced passenger experience. Major airlines such as Alaska Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Delta Airlines, and American Airlines are opting for the latest in-flight entertainment systems to enhance the passenger experience.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the airborne SATCOM market share in 2019.



North America led the airborne SATCOM market in 2019. The market in the region is highly competitive, owing to the presence of a large number of aircraft manufacturers such as Raytheon Company (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc (US), and Collins Aerospace (US). Increasing passenger traffic, demand for new aircraft, and the rapid replacement of connectivity solutions with advanced ones. Various airlines operating in North America are focusing on upgrading their existing fleet to enhance the passenger travel experience.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Airborne Satellite Communication Market

4.2 Government & Defense Airborne Satellite Communication Market, By Application

4.3 Commercial Aircraft: Airborne Satellite Communication Market, By Type

4.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles: Airborne Satellite Communication Market, By Type

4.5 Airborne Satellite Communication Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Fleet of Commercial and Combat Aircraft

5.2.1.2 Increase in Long-Haul Flights and Passenger Traffic

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Customized SATCOM On-The-Move Solutions

5.2.1.4 Increase in the Number of High-Throughput Satellites

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Ultra-Compact SATCOM Terminals for Tactical UAVs

5.2.2.2 Need to Enhance Passenger Experience

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Cybersecurity Issues

5.2.3.2 High Cost of Satellite Services



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Use of Ka- and Ku-Bands for Satellite Communication

6.2.2 Multiband Tactical Communication Amplifiers

6.2.3 New Antenna Designs

6.2.4 Increased as of Ultra-Compact & High Throughput SATCOM On-The-Move (SOTM) Terminals for Tactical UAVs

6.2.5 Increased as of Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) RF Technology in Airborne SATCOM

6.2.6 Development of Cubesat Constellations to Enhance Communication

6.3 Innovations & Patent Registrations



7 Airborne SATCOM Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Government & Defense

7.2.1 ISR Missions

7.2.1.1 Increased Need for ISR Missions That Provide Advanced Situational Awareness Drives the Market

7.2.1.1.1 Beyond Line-of-Sight (BLOS) Missions

7.2.1.1.2 Line-of-Sight (LOS) Missions

7.2.2 Emergency Response & Public Safety

7.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Airborne SATCOM Systems in Aircraft Rescue Missions

7.2.3 Border Protection & Surveillance

7.2.3.1 Increasing as of UAVs for Real-Time Battlefield Information as Well Situational Awareness Drives the Border Protection & Surveillance Segment

7.2.4 Command, Control & Communications On-The-Move

7.2.4.1 Increased Spending on the Deployment of Command and Control System Drives This Segment

7.3 Commercial

7.3.1 In-Flight Connectivity

7.3.1.1 Increased Demand for Enhanced Passenger Experience Drives the In-Flight Connectivity Segment

7.3.2 Real-Time Data Gathering

7.3.2.1 Increased as of Aerial Platforms to Broadcast and Communicate has Fueled Real-Time Data Gathering Segment

7.3.3 Telemedicine

7.3.3.1 Need for Improved Medical Services has Increased the Demand for Advanced Airborne SATCOM Systems for Effective Communication



8 Airborne SATCOM Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 SATCOM Terminals

8.2.1 Antennas

8.2.1.1 Faslage-Mount Antennas

8.2.1.1.1 Increased as of Faslage-Mount Antennas in Commercial and Special Mission Aircraft is Driving This Segment

8.2.1.2 Tail-Mount Antennas

8.2.1.2.1 Increased as of Tail-Mount Antennas in Business Jets is Driving This Segment

8.2.2 Radio Frequency Units

8.2.2.1 Demand for Higher Bandwidth to Support Faster Data Rates has Fueled the Demand for Radio Frequency Units

8.2.3 Networking Data Units (NDU)

8.2.3.1 Increased Need for Networking Data Units to Gauge the Current Position of Aircraft is Driving This Component

8.2.4 Antenna Subsystems

8.2.4.1 Increasing Need for High Rate Data Communication in Aircraft has Created the Demand for Antenna Subsystems

8.2.4.1.1 Antenna Control Units

8.2.4.1.2 Stabilize Antenna Pedestals

8.3 Transceivers

8.3.1 Receivers

8.3.1.1 Increased Need for Uninterrupted Satellite Communication has Fueled the Demand for Receivers

8.3.1.1.1 Block Downconverters

8.3.1.1.2 Low-Noise Amplifiers

8.3.2 Transmitters

8.3.2.1 Increased Need for Aircraft Movement and Connectivity Information Drives the Demand for Transmitters

8.3.2.1.1 Block Upconverters

8.3.2.1.2 High-Power Amplifiers

8.4 Airborne Radio

8.4.1 Need for Increasing Range and Physical Security of Communication Systems of Aircraft Drives the Market for Airborne Radio

8.5 Modems & Routers

8.5.1 Increased Need for High-Speed Data Communication in Aircraft has Created Demand for Modems & Routers

8.6 SATCOM Radomes

8.6.1 Need for Safety and Security of Airborne SATCOM Systems in Harsh Environments has Driven the Market for SATCOM Radomes

8.7 Others



9 Airborne SATCOM Market, By Platform

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial Aircraft

9.2.1 Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)

9.2.1.1 Increased Narrow Body Aircraft Deliveries Drive the Demand for Airborne SATCOM

9.2.2 Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)

9.2.2.1 Increase in Air Passenger Travel has Increased the Demand for Wide Body Aircraft

9.2.3 Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)

9.2.3.1 Rising Domestic Air Passenger Traffic in Several Economies has Created Demand for Airborne SATCOM Systems

9.3 Military Aircraft

9.3.1 Combat Aircraft

9.3.1.1 Increased Military Spending is Fueling the Demand for Combat Aircraft

9.3.2 Transport Aircraft

9.3.2.1 Increasing Defense Application is Fueling the Demand for Transport Aircraft

9.4 Business Jets

9.4.1 Rising Number of Private Aviation Companies Across the Globe is Driving This Segment

9.5 Helicopters

9.5.1 Commercial

9.5.1.1 Increasing Operational Capabilities and Decreasing Cost of Production of Commercial Helicopters Drives Their Market

9.5.2 Military

9.5.2.1 Increasing Need to Cater to Military Applications is Driving the Market for Military Helicopters

9.6 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

9.6.1 Small UAVs

9.6.2 Tactical UAVs

9.6.3 Strategic UAVs

9.6.3.1 Medium-Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAVs

9.6.3.1.1 Increased As of MALE UAVs for Short-Range Reconnaissance and Surveillance Missions has Fueled the Market for MALE UAVs

9.6.3.2 High-Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) UAVs

9.6.3.2.1 Increased As of HALE UAVs in Military Applications has Created Opportunities for These UAVs

9.6.4 Special-Purpose UAVs



10 Airborne SATCOM Market, By Installation Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 New Installation

10.2.1 Deployment of Advanced Airborne SATCOM Systems Across Commercial and Military Applications is Driving New Installation Segment

10.3 Upgradation

10.3.1 Frequent Upgrades of Old Aircraft Fleet With Advanced Airborne SATCOM Systems are Driving the Upgradation Segment



11 Airborne SATCOM Market, By Frequency

11.1 Introduction

11.2 UHF-Band

11.2.1 Increased ISR Missions and Border Surveillance Activities Globally Increases the Demand for UHF-Band

11.3 L-Band

11.3.1 L-Band is Extensively Used in Data Communications and Traffic Information

11.4 S-Band

11.4.1 S-Band Frequency is Extensively Used in Commercial and Military Aircraft

11.5 C-Band

11.5.1 C-Bands are Used in Helicopters for Real-Time Data Gathering

11.6 X-Band

11.6.1 Use of X-Band for Surveillance and Reconnaissance in Long-Endurance Operations has Increased

11.7 Ku-Band

11.7.1 Ku-Band is Increasingly Used for Blos ISR Missions, Border Protection, and Search & Rescue Missions

11.8 Ka-Band

11.8.1 Ka-Bands are Used in Airborne Satellite Communication Systems



12 Regional Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East & Africa

12.6 Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Major Players, 2019

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.3.1 Visionary Leaders

13.3.2 Innovators

13.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.3.4 Emerging Companies

13.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.5 Business Strategy Excellence

13.6 Competitive Scenario

13.6.1 New Product Launches

13.6.2 Contracts

13.6.3 Agreements

13.6.4 Partnerships, Expansions, Acquisitions & Certifications



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Aselsan A.S.

14.2 Thales Group

14.3 Collins Aerospace

14.4 Cobham PLC

14.5 Honeywell International Inc.

14.6 General Dynamics Corporation

14.7 Gilat Satellite Networks

14.8 Harris Corporation

14.9 Hughes Network System

14.10 Viasat Inc.

14.11 Orbit Communication System Ltd.

14.12 Astronics Corporation

14.13 Norsat International Inc.

14.14 Raytheon Company

14.15 Israel Aerospace Industries

14.16 Smiths Group PLC

14.17 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (St Engineering)

14.18 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

14.19 Iridium Communications Inc.

14.20 Teledyne Defense Electronics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1qyavl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900