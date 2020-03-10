Dublin, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Situational Awareness Market by Component (Sensors, GPS, Gyroscopes), Products (Fire & Flood Alarm Systems, HMI, RFID Solutions), Applications (Robots, Smart Infrastructure Management, CBRN Systems), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global situational awareness market is projected to grow from USD 17.2 billion in 2020 to USD 21.8 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.9% between 2020 and 2025.
Increasing demand for situational awareness solutions in aviation and military, use of mobility solutions transforming military tactical operations, and growing importance of situational awareness in cybersecurity to provide significant situational awareness are the major factors driving the growth of the situational awareness market. However, errors in situational awareness systems act as a restraint for the market growth.
Based on components, sensors to be the fastest-growing segment between 2020 and 2025.
Sensors are used to collect real-time information for rapid target coordination, improved situational awareness, and increased mission execution. With the increase in demand for situational awareness for real-time data collection, the adoption of different kinds of detection and monitoring processes has increased. With the rising adoption of sensors in various applications such as smart infrastructure management, security and surveillance, logistics, and crisis management would further drive the market.
Sensors hold the largest share in the situational awareness market, by component as they are widely used in a number of products such as fire and flood alarm systems, access control solutions, command & control systems, among others. With the large adoption in these products and their significant use in industries such as military & defense, aviation, and homeland security is expected to drive the market for sensors.
APAC to record the highest growth rate in the situational awareness market during the forecast period
By region, the APAC situational awareness market is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for situational awareness solutions in security and surveillance. Significant investments of the governments in aerospace, defense, and military in countries such as China and India would further boost the market during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive opportunities in situational awareness market
4.2 Market, by component
4.3 Market, by product
4.4 Market, by application
4.5 Market, by industry
4.6 Market, by geography
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
6 Situational Awareness, By Platform
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cyber Security
6.3 Risk Management
6.4 Decision Support
6.5 Others
7 Situational Awareness Market, By Component Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Sensors
7.2.1 Network Sensors
7.2.2 Image Sensors
7.2.3 IR Sensors
7.2.4 Proximity Sensors
7.2.5 Temperature Sensors
7.3 GPS
7.4 Gyroscopes
7.5 Displays
7.5.1 Motion Detectors
7.5.2 Cameras
7.5.3 Embedded Video Processors
7.5.4 CCTVs
7.5.5 Video Stabilizers and encoders
7.5.6 DVR
7.6 NVR
7.7 Others
8 Market, By Product
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Fire and flood alarm systems
8.3 HMI
8.3.1 HMD
8.3.2 Multi-function displays
8.4 RFID
8.5 Access Control
8.6 RADAR
8.7 CBRN systems
8.8 Command & Control Systems
8.9 SONAR
8.9.1 Active Sonar
8.9.2 Passive Sonar
8.10 PSIM
9 Situational Awareness Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Robots
9.3 Driving/connected cars
9.4 Business intelligence
9.5 Disaster response
9.6 Security & surveillance
9.7 Environmental impact tracking
9.8 Logistics
9.9 Natural and cultural resources
9.10 Smart infrastructure management
9.11 Crisis management
10 Situational Awareness Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Military & defense
10.2.1 Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) & unmanned combat air vehicles (UCAV)
10.2.2 Unmanned ground vehicles (UGV)
10.3 Aviation
10.3.1 Air-traffic control
10.3.2 In-fight situational awareness
10.4 Maritime security
10.4.1 Sensor performance
10.4.2 Data fusion
10.5 Cybersecurity
10.6 Automotive
10.7 Healthcare
10.8 Construction
10.9 Industrial
10.10 Homeland security
11 Geographic Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 France
11.3.3 UK
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.5 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 South Korea
11.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 Rest of the world
11.5.1 South America
11.5.2 Middle East and Africa
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Market ranking analysis: Situational Awareness system market
12.2 Competitive leadership mapping
12.2.1 Visionary leaders
12.2.2 Dynamic differentiators
12.2.3 Innovators
12.2.4 Emerging companies
12.3 Competitive scenario
12.3.1 Expansions
12.3.2 Product launches and developments
12.3.3 Acquisitions
12.3.4 Partnerships, collaborations, alliances, and joint ventures
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key players
13.1.1 General Electric
13.1.2 Lockheed Martin
13.1.3 Honeywell
13.1.4 Denso
13.1.5 BAE Systems
13.1.6 Rockwell Collins
13.1.7 Microsoft
13.1.8 Barco
13.1.9 AMD
13.1.10 Harris Corp.
13.1.11 Xilinx
13.1.12 Qualcomm
13.2 Other players
