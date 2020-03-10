Dublin, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Situational Awareness Market by Component (Sensors, GPS, Gyroscopes), Products (Fire & Flood Alarm Systems, HMI, RFID Solutions), Applications (Robots, Smart Infrastructure Management, CBRN Systems), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global situational awareness market is projected to grow from USD 17.2 billion in 2020 to USD 21.8 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.9% between 2020 and 2025.

Increasing demand for situational awareness solutions in aviation and military, use of mobility solutions transforming military tactical operations, and growing importance of situational awareness in cybersecurity to provide significant situational awareness are the major factors driving the growth of the situational awareness market. However, errors in situational awareness systems act as a restraint for the market growth.



Based on components, sensors to be the fastest-growing segment between 2020 and 2025.



Sensors are used to collect real-time information for rapid target coordination, improved situational awareness, and increased mission execution. With the increase in demand for situational awareness for real-time data collection, the adoption of different kinds of detection and monitoring processes has increased. With the rising adoption of sensors in various applications such as smart infrastructure management, security and surveillance, logistics, and crisis management would further drive the market.



Sensors expected to be the largest segment in the situational awareness market during the forecast period



Sensors hold the largest share in the situational awareness market, by component as they are widely used in a number of products such as fire and flood alarm systems, access control solutions, command & control systems, among others. With the large adoption in these products and their significant use in industries such as military & defense, aviation, and homeland security is expected to drive the market for sensors.



APAC to record the highest growth rate in the situational awareness market during the forecast period



By region, the APAC situational awareness market is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for situational awareness solutions in security and surveillance. Significant investments of the governments in aerospace, defense, and military in countries such as China and India would further boost the market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive opportunities in situational awareness market

4.2 Market, by component

4.3 Market, by product

4.4 Market, by application

4.5 Market, by industry

4.6 Market, by geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges



6 Situational Awareness, By Platform

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cyber Security

6.3 Risk Management

6.4 Decision Support

6.5 Others



7 Situational Awareness Market, By Component Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sensors

7.2.1 Network Sensors

7.2.2 Image Sensors

7.2.3 IR Sensors

7.2.4 Proximity Sensors

7.2.5 Temperature Sensors

7.3 GPS

7.4 Gyroscopes

7.5 Displays

7.5.1 Motion Detectors

7.5.2 Cameras

7.5.3 Embedded Video Processors

7.5.4 CCTVs

7.5.5 Video Stabilizers and encoders

7.5.6 DVR

7.6 NVR

7.7 Others



8 Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fire and flood alarm systems

8.3 HMI

8.3.1 HMD

8.3.2 Multi-function displays

8.4 RFID

8.5 Access Control

8.6 RADAR

8.7 CBRN systems

8.8 Command & Control Systems

8.9 SONAR

8.9.1 Active Sonar

8.9.2 Passive Sonar

8.10 PSIM



9 Situational Awareness Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Robots

9.3 Driving/connected cars

9.4 Business intelligence

9.5 Disaster response

9.6 Security & surveillance

9.7 Environmental impact tracking

9.8 Logistics

9.9 Natural and cultural resources

9.10 Smart infrastructure management

9.11 Crisis management



10 Situational Awareness Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Military & defense

10.2.1 Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) & unmanned combat air vehicles (UCAV)

10.2.2 Unmanned ground vehicles (UGV)

10.3 Aviation

10.3.1 Air-traffic control

10.3.2 In-fight situational awareness

10.4 Maritime security

10.4.1 Sensor performance

10.4.2 Data fusion

10.5 Cybersecurity

10.6 Automotive

10.7 Healthcare

10.8 Construction

10.9 Industrial

10.10 Homeland security



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 France

11.3.3 UK

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.5 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Rest of the world

11.5.1 South America

11.5.2 Middle East and Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market ranking analysis: Situational Awareness system market

12.2 Competitive leadership mapping

12.2.1 Visionary leaders

12.2.2 Dynamic differentiators

12.2.3 Innovators

12.2.4 Emerging companies

12.3 Competitive scenario

12.3.1 Expansions

12.3.2 Product launches and developments

12.3.3 Acquisitions

12.3.4 Partnerships, collaborations, alliances, and joint ventures



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key players

13.1.1 General Electric

13.1.2 Lockheed Martin

13.1.3 Honeywell

13.1.4 Denso

13.1.5 BAE Systems

13.1.6 Rockwell Collins

13.1.7 Microsoft

13.1.8 Barco

13.1.9 AMD

13.1.10 Harris Corp.

13.1.11 Xilinx

13.1.12 Qualcomm

13.2 Other players





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cu5w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900