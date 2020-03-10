Dublin, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronics Manufacturing: Global Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electronics industry has been at the forefront of technology adoption for advanced manufacturing applications. With the advent of smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0, the electronics industry is thriving toward being at the forefront of this technological shift.

The scope of this research service is to determine the current and future advanced technologies, which will impact the electronics manufacturing industry. The technologies analyzed are: additive Manufacturing (3D printing), extreme lithography, cobots (collaborative robots), digital twin (DT) technology, metal injection molding, augmented reality, smart manufacturing, Industrial Internet-of-Things (IIoT).



Questions Answered in the Study

What are the manufacturing technologies impacting the electronics industry?

The drivers and challenges of the technologies?

Key participants providing the manufacturing technology?

Global analysis of current technology status and impact across the industry?

What are the manufacturing innovations driving adoption?

What is the future roadmap and growth opportunities beyond 2020?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Research Scope

Research Methodology

Explanation of Research Methodology

2. Key Findings



3. Technology Landscape and Overview

Technologies Impacting the Electronics Industry

Current Technology Status and Impact on the Electronics Industry

4. Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing)

3D Printing will be Prominently Adopted for Rapid Prototyping Applications

Key Player Ecosystem are Investing in R&D to Scale the Manufacturing Process

5. Advanced Lithography

Advanced Lithography will Immensely Impact the MEMs Fabrication Industry

Advanced Lithography has been Witnessing Major Technology Developments with Relation to Memory Chips Manufacturing

6. Cobots

Cobots Play a Vital Role in helping the Electronics Industry to Achieve Industry 4.0

Cobots are Witnessing High Adoption Rate in the Electronics Industry for Manufacturing and Assembly Applications

7. Digital Twin

Digital Twin will help the Electronics Industry to Perform Product Lifecycle Management

Major Technology Developers are Providing Digital Twin Implementation Assistance and Services

8. Metal Injection Molding

Manufacturers will be able to Produce Components with Ultra-Small Dimensions

Companies are Working Towards Designing Components Compatible with MIM Manufacturing Process

9. Augmented Reality

Augmented Reality can be Anticipated to be Adopted in the Training, Designing and Manufacturing Stages

Key Players in the Ecosystem are Heavily Investing in Technology Development Catering to Industry Requirements

10. Smart Manufacturing

Smart Manufacturing is the First Step Towards Achieving Sustainability

Smart Manufacturing is Becoming Key Focus Across all Manufacturing Industry

11. Industrial Internet-of-Things (IIoT)

IIoT allows the Electronics Industry to Efficiently Optimize the Value Chain

IIoT- Electronics Industry - Key Player Ecosystem

12. Electronics Industry - Manufacturing Technology - Future Roadmap

On the Right Path for Achieving Industry 4.0

13. Key Contacts

