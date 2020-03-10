Dublin, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronics Manufacturing: Global Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The electronics industry has been at the forefront of technology adoption for advanced manufacturing applications. With the advent of smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0, the electronics industry is thriving toward being at the forefront of this technological shift.
The scope of this research service is to determine the current and future advanced technologies, which will impact the electronics manufacturing industry. The technologies analyzed are: additive Manufacturing (3D printing), extreme lithography, cobots (collaborative robots), digital twin (DT) technology, metal injection molding, augmented reality, smart manufacturing, Industrial Internet-of-Things (IIoT).
Questions Answered in the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Key Findings
3. Technology Landscape and Overview
4. Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing)
5. Advanced Lithography
6. Cobots
7. Digital Twin
8. Metal Injection Molding
9. Augmented Reality
10. Smart Manufacturing
11. Industrial Internet-of-Things (IIoT)
12. Electronics Industry - Manufacturing Technology - Future Roadmap
13. Key Contacts
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lkcvi
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: