The global automotive rear seat infotainment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.98% over the forecast period. Some of the major players mentioned as a part of this report are Blaupunkt, BMW, and AMAG Import AG.

There is an increase in the disposable income of people coupled with the increase in the purchasing power of people. This is encouraging people to buy vehicles and people are preferring to install advanced features in their vehicles to upgrade them and make them technologically advanced causing the demand for these systems to rise, thus boosting the growth of the rear seat infotainment market. In addition, some of the big automakers like Audi, BMW and Land Rover among others are providing these systems in their higher models of their higher-end models with rear-seat infotainment systems pre-fitted for people who are interested to buy these vehicles.



The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, which offer s two 10 inch displays with Blu-Ray support fixed behind the front headrests and the Audi A6 Lifestyle, which contains 10-inch display rear-seat infotainment systems, which can also be controlled from the outside. This will increase the demand slightly and boost market growth to some extent. There are many advancements that can be made in the design and operating capabilities of the rear seat infotainment systems that can be made so as to improve the user interface, functionality and user experience even further which will provide a growth opportunity for the market.



Furthermore, the increasing investments and participation of market players in research and development to improve these infotainment solutions and make them technologically advanced and to bolster the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, Recently on 8th January, Cinemo, which is one of the leading companies in providing automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, connectivity, and cloud middleware will be showcasing their new infotainment solution Projection Plus which is available in both rear seat and hybrid configurations at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019.



The infotainment solution provided can facilitate some services like cloud integration and personal device. On November 11th, 2019, Hyundai Motor Group announced the launch of their advanced infotainment system which is based on the company's exclusive ccOS (Connected Car Operating System) uses a navigation system that is based on Augmented Reality, consists of an in-car payment system, a handwriting recognizing touchpad, and responds to voice commands and a better-connected rear-seat infotainment system. In September 2019, Pioneer India announced the launch of a new high-end in-car rear-seat infotainment system the Pioneer DMH-Z5290BT with touchscreen capability and exquisite features like Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, WebLink connectivity. This product also sports a 6.9-inch display and supports all connectivity features.



The rear seat infotainment market has been segmented based on vehicle type, screen size and geography By vehicle type, the market is segmented as light vehicle and heavy vehicle. By screen size, the market has been segmented into 5 to 7 and 8 to 10.



Light Vehicles to hold a significant market share.



By type, light vehicles are expected to hold a significant amount of share in the market which is attributable to the increasing disposable income of people coupled with the desire to purchase a vehicle for travel and other purposes.



5 to 7 to account for bulk of the demand.



By screen size, 5'' to 7'' is expected to hold a major market share owing to the fact the products in this category are most sought as an aftermarket fitment and are more affordable than other rear infotainment systems with bigger screen sizes.



North America region remains are key market for rear-seat infotainment systems.



By geography, North America and European regions are expected to hold a major market share owing to the established automotive industry and faster adoption of in-vehicle advanced technologies in these regions and growing inclination of customers towards these systems.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market Analysis, by Vehicle Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Light Vehicle

5.3. Heavy Vehicle



6. Global Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market Analysis, by Screen Size

6.1. Introduction

6.2. 5'' to 7''

6.3. 8'' to 10''



7. Global Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market Analysis, by Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.3. South America

7.4. Europe

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.6. Asia-Pacific



8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Blaupunkt

9.2. MapMyIndia

9.3. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

9.4. AMAG Import AG

9.5. ACCESS Co. Ltd.

9.6. Panasonic Automotive

9.7. Pioneer



